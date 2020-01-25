medindia

Good Sleep Routine can Boost Your Child's Overall Health and Wellbeing

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sleep can make your child's mind, body, and soul hale and healthy. Getting enough sleep at night, especially post the school holidays, can boost your child's overall health and wellbeing.
Good Sleep Routine can Boost Your Child's Overall Health and Wellbeing
Good Sleep Routine can Boost Your Child's Overall Health and Wellbeing

With less that a week to go until the start of a new school year, parents are preparing themselves for the inevitable back-to-school rush. But amid the dash for backpacks, books and last-minute haircuts, children's sleep routines must also be high on the agenda if parents want to start kids off on the right foot.

Show Full Article


UniSA researcher and sleep expert Dr Alex Agostini says a good sleep routine is important for children's emotional, physical and mental health, especially post the school holidays.

"There are lots of positives that come with the school holidays - there are fewer time pressures, kids get to have a well-earned break from school and families spend more time together - but hand-in-hand with the holidays also comes irregular sleep, which can have an impact children's behaviors and abilities to operate well at school," Dr Agostini says.

"Staying up late, watching TV and playing on computers, ipads or phones, are all common holiday activities, but as we enter a new school term, it's time to initiate better sleep routines.

"A good night's sleep is important for kids. Research shows that good sleep helps them regulate their emotions and concentrate - no one wants a cranky kid or an after school tantrum. Sleep also helps to regulate the hormones that initiate hunger - which helps children eat at the right time and function better throughout the day."

Dr Agostini says it's best to ease your child back into the school schedule by changing their bedtimes and sleep routines over a week or so before school so that their body can gradually adjust. Yet, with five nights before school returns, you can still make changes.

"By moving your child's bedtime five or ten minutes earlier each night, you can help them get used to a new routine, without the shock factor that can come from adjusting bedtime just the night before," Dr Agostini says.

"It's also helpful to start waking kids slightly earlier each day as this will help them feel tired enough to go to sleep on time.

"When kids sleep-in they don't have enough drive for sleep at night, and generally struggle to fall asleep, regardless of their bedtime.

"A good sleep routine - doing the same thing every night before bed - helps the body learn when it's time to go to sleep. For school-aged kids, this could include a warm bath or shower, followed by a book in bed, but it can be different for each child.

"Getting kids involved in designing their own pre-sleep wind-down routines will help them feel more in charge and should help improve adherence to the new night-time schedules.

"Having the whole family put screens away or off, before bed is a great way to encourage healthy bedtime behaviors for everyone. Not only is the light from these devices not conducive to sleep, but they also don't have a set 'end time', which means it's easy to keep playing games or keep messaging friends.

"Of course, changing behaviors can be hard. Persistence is key, and parents must remember that by establishing positive sleep routines, they're setting their kids up for success."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Regular Bedtimes, Adequate Sleep for Kids May Lead to Healthier Teens

Fixed bedtimes and getting enough sleep from early childhood may be necessary for healthy body weight in adolescence, reveals a new study.

Watching Too Much TV Can Affect Your Child's Sleep

Is television (TV) good or bad for kids? Watching TV can affect your child's sleep. So, make sure to reduce your child's TV viewing time to get a good night's sleep.

Poor Sleep may Affect Brain Abilities of Kids with Kidney Disease

Kids with chronic kidney disease face a higher risk of experiencing neurocognitive deficits due to lack of sleep and fatigue, reveals a new study.

Lack of Sleep May Up Obesity Risk in Children and Adolescents

Children and adolescents who sleep less than the recommended amount of sleep for their age gain more weight and are more likely to become obese when they grow older.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living Close to Busy Roads may Worsen Your Neurological Health

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive