About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Gaming Addiction in Teens: New Brain Biomarker Found

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 10 2024 2:17 PM

Playing video games leads to lower decision-making activity. Study reveals new brain biomarkers linked to teen gaming addiction.

Gaming Addiction in Teens: New Brain Biomarker Found
Gaming addiction is a number one concern for parents of children and teenagers. They are unaware of how much screen time is enough and where to draw the line.
A recent study published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions discovered a biomarker in the brain of teens who develop gaming addiction symptoms.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.

Teen Gaming Addiction and Brain Activity

Researchers looked at data collected from 6,143 identified video game users ages 10-15 over four years. In the first year, researchers took brain scans using an fMRI as participants completed the task of pushing a button fast enough to receive a $5 reward. Researchers subsequently had the same participants answer Video Game Addiction Questionnaires over the next three years.

They found that the participants with more symptoms of gaming addiction over time showed lower brain activity in the region involved in decision-making and reward processing during the initial brain scan taken four years earlier. Previous research in adults has provided similar insight, showing that this blunted response to reward anticipation is associated with higher symptoms of gaming addiction and suggests that reduced sensitivity to rewards, in particular non-gaming rewards, may play a role in problematic gaming.

“Gaming itself is not unhealthy, but there is a line, and our study clearly shows that some people are more susceptible to symptoms of gaming addiction than others,” said Daniel Lopez, PhD (’23), a postdoctoral fellow at the Developmental Brain Imaging Lab at Oregon Health & Science University and first author of the study. “I think for parents, that's key because you could restrict children entirely from gaming, but that's going to be difficult and crucial to their development as well as their social development. But we want to know the right balance between healthy gaming and unhealthy gaming, and this research starts to point us in the direction of the neural markers we can use to help us identify who might be at risk of unhealthy gaming behaviors.”

Skin Disorder Related To Playing Excessive Video Games
Skin Disorder Related To Playing Excessive Video Games
UK skin specialists have warned that excessive use of video game consoles can lead to a skin disorder.

Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study

The data used in this research came from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study. Launched in 2015, the ABCD Study follows a cohort of 11,878 children from pre-adolescence to adulthood to create baseline standards of brain development. The open-source data model has allowed researchers nationwide to shed light on various facets of social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development during adolescence. The University of Rochester joined the study in 2017 and is one of 21 sites collecting this data from nearly 340 participants. Ed Freedman, PhD, professor of Neuroscience at the University and co-principal investigator of the University study site, led this recent research on gaming.

“The large data set that contains this understudied developmental window is transforming recommendations for everything from sleep to screen time. And now we have specific brain regions that are associated with gaming addiction in teens,” Freedman said. “This allows us to ask other questions that may help us understand if there are ways to identify at-risk kids and if there are other behaviors or recommendations that could mitigate risk.”

Advertisement
Parents' 'Bond' With Their Kids Through Video Games, Smart Phones
Parents' 'Bond' With Their Kids Through Video Games, Smart Phones
Video games and smart phones are helping parents and children bond with each other, new research has indicated.
“We’re very proud that this Rochester cohort is a part of this national and international dialogue around adolescent health,” said Foxe, who is also a co-PI on the ABCD Study in Rochester. “We have already seen how this data, including the data gathered here from our community, is having a major impact on policy across the world.”



Advertisement
Video Games Can Detect Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Video Games Can Detect Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Simple video games allow the identification and evaluation of the degree of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement