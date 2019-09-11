Poor Sleep may Affect Brain Abilities of Kids with Kidney Disease

Children with chronic kidney disease face a higher risk of experiencing neurocognitive deficits. To examine whether sleep problems or fatigue may play a role, Rebecca Johnson, Ph.D. (Children's Mercy Kansas City), and her colleagues examined clinical trial data related to fatigue, sleep disturbance, low energy, and trouble sleeping in 1,030 children with mild-to-moderate chronic kidney disease.
‘Fatigue and sleep problems are prevalent among kids with chronic kidney disease and may affect neurocognitive and emotional-behavioral functioning.’
Among the children in the study, 26% experienced fatigue, 30% reported sleep disturbances, 39% experienced trouble sleeping, and 52% had low energy.
Sleep disturbance, trouble sleeping, and low energy were significantly associated with worse parent ratings of overall executive functions (cognitive processes responsible for the control of behavior, such as attentional control, inhibition, working memory, and cognitive flexibility). Fatigue and sleep problems were also associated with more parent-reported emotional and behavioral symptoms.
"Assessment of sleep problems and fatigue, interventions to improve sleep, and treating medical co-morbidities may promote more positive emotional-behavioral and neurocognitive outcomes for children with chronic kidney disease," said Dr. Johnson.
Source: Eurekalert