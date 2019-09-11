Poor Sleep may Affect Brain Abilities of Kids with Kidney Disease

Font : A- A+



Lack of sleep and fatigue may affect the brain-based skills of kids with chronic kidney disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented the ASN Kidney Week 2019.

Poor Sleep may Affect Brain Abilities of Kids with Kidney Disease



Children with chronic kidney disease face a higher risk of experiencing neurocognitive deficits. To examine whether sleep problems or fatigue may play a role, Rebecca Johnson, Ph.D. (Children's Mercy Kansas City), and her colleagues examined clinical trial data related to fatigue, sleep disturbance, low energy, and trouble sleeping in 1,030 children with mild-to-moderate chronic kidney disease.



‘Fatigue and sleep problems are prevalent among kids with chronic kidney disease and may affect neurocognitive and emotional-behavioral functioning.’ Show Full Article





Sleep disturbance, trouble sleeping, and low energy were significantly associated with worse parent ratings of overall executive functions (cognitive processes responsible for the control of behavior, such as attentional control, inhibition, working memory, and cognitive flexibility). Fatigue and sleep problems were also associated with more parent-reported emotional and behavioral symptoms.



"Assessment of sleep problems and fatigue, interventions to improve sleep, and treating medical co-morbidities may promote more positive emotional-behavioral and neurocognitive outcomes for children with chronic kidney disease," said Dr. Johnson.



Source: Eurekalert Among the children in the study, 26% experienced fatigue, 30% reported sleep disturbances, 39% experienced trouble sleeping, and 52% had low energy.Sleep disturbance, trouble sleeping, and low energy were significantly associated with worse parent ratings of overall executive functions (cognitive processes responsible for the control of behavior, such as attentional control, inhibition, working memory, and cognitive flexibility). Fatigue and sleep problems were also associated with more parent-reported emotional and behavioral symptoms."Assessment of sleep problems and fatigue, interventions to improve sleep, and treating medical co-morbidities may promote more positive emotional-behavioral and neurocognitive outcomes for children with chronic kidney disease," said Dr. Johnson.Source: Eurekalert Children with chronic kidney disease face a higher risk of experiencing neurocognitive deficits. To examine whether sleep problems or fatigue may play a role, Rebecca Johnson, Ph.D. (Children's Mercy Kansas City), and her colleagues examined clinical trial data related to fatigue, sleep disturbance, low energy, and trouble sleeping in 1,030 children with mild-to-moderate chronic kidney disease.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.