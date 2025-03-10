Exposure to low concentrations of fluoride in drinking water, particularly during pregnancy or early childhood, may impair children's cognitive development.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prenatal and childhood exposure to fluoride and cognitive development: findings from the longitudinal MINIMat cohort in rural Bangladesh



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Water fluoridation is the controlled addition of fluoride to public water supplies to reduce tooth decay. #medindia #water #fluoride’

Water fluoridation is the controlled addition of fluoride to public water supplies to reduce tooth decay. #medindia #water #fluoride’

Advertisement

Fluoride Exposure in Rural Bangladesh

Advertisement

Fluoride Levels in Pregnant Women and Child Cognition

Advertisement

Exploring Molecular Mechanisms Behind Fluoride's Effects

Prenatal and childhood exposure to fluoride and cognitive development: findings from the longitudinal MINIMat cohort in rural Bangladesh - (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP14534)