Short animated GIFs helped improve sleep quality and enhance sleep hygiene for professional female footballers in the Women’s Super League.
A recent study has found that short animations, or GIFs (Graphic Interchange Format), can improve the sleep quality of professional female footballers. The research was conducted by the University of Kent’s School of Natural Sciences (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The use of individualised, media-based sleep hygiene education for professional female footballers
Go to source). Poor sleep quality is common among elite athletes, with sleep environment and bedtime routine often to blame. Many professional athletes look to sleep coaches to help improve their sleep, which can have a big impact on their performances and wellbeing, but this new research demonstrates that simpler sleep enhancement strategies could actually be adopted.
‘Did You Know?
Going without sleep is likely to make you hungry as levels of leptin, an appetite-regulating hormone, fall. #medindia #sleep #appetite’
Going without sleep is likely to make you hungry as levels of leptin, an appetite-regulating hormone, fall. #medindia #sleep #appetite’
Custom Sleep Hygiene Messages Delivered via GIFsDr. Julie Gooderick and her team of researchers worked with professional footballers from the Women’s Super League (WSL), the highest level of women's football in England, to assess self-reported target areas of sleep hygiene that needed improvement in individuals. Sleep hygiene can be defined as practicing habits that facilitate sleep. GIFs were then designed with the purpose of giving a singular sleep hygiene message to each individual. The message was accompanied by a purposely short text to facilitate a high engagement rate. Messages included ‘Screens away 30 minutes before bed’ and ‘Replace caffeinated drink with non-caffeinated herbal tea or water’.
All participants received their bespoke messages daily across a two-week intervention period at a consistent time of 8pm, with the intention of them actioning the sleep hygiene prompt.
Footballers Report Improved Sleep After GIF InterventionFollowing the GIF interventions the professional footballers reported improvements to their sleep by the end of the nine-week study. Even more impressively, these improvements happened mid-season, which is typically associated with higher stress in footballers than during pre-season.
Dr. Gooderick said: ‘Working with professional female athletes for this study not only allowed us to help improve their sleep quality, but it also helped us to identify a new time- and resource-efficient method of sleep enhancement.
Initial evidence highlights a promising strategy using GIF messaging as an individualized sleep hygiene education intervention. This strategy may provide the opportunity for sport coaches and athletes to access specialist advice in sleep without the potential constraint of resources or location for both themselves and sleep specialists.
Advertisement
- The use of individualised, media-based sleep hygiene education for professional female footballers - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ejsc.12247)
Source-Eurekalert