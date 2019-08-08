Fluoride can Cause Liver and Kidney Damage in Teenagers

‘Fluoride in the body is metabolized by liver and removed by the kidneys. In adults, kidneys clear 60% of fluoride via the urine while children and teens only excrete 45% of fluoride in their urine. In teens, exposure to excess fluoride in drinking water can cause kidney and liver damage and with pre-existing liver or kidney disease, fluoride accumulates in the body leading to fluoride toxicity.’
excess fluoride in
water
or chronic exposure to normal or even low fluoride levels can cause
major health problems
, especially, in children and adolescents.
The findings of the study appear in the journal Environment
International
.
Ashley
J. Malin, PhD, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine
and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the first author, said: "This study's
findings suggest that there may be potential kidney and liver health concerns
to consider when evaluating fluoride use and appropriate levels in public
health interventions."
Role of
Fluoride in Liver and Kidney Function
- The
study team estimated fluoride levels in blood samples of 1,983 adolescents and
the fluoride levels in the tap water in the homes of 1,742 teenagers
- This
study team's observations, along with prior studies of the effects of exposure
to high fluoride levels in children, suggest there is a dose-dependent
relationship fluoride exposure and liver and kidney injury
- Despite
low levels of fluoride in tap water, chronic exposure to low
fluoride levels can affect your kidneys and also
lead to liver
failure
If
the findings are validated in future studies, a case can be
made out to take into account children's kidney and liver function before
drafting public health guidelines or measures for adding fluoride to drinking water
supply.
What is Safe Fluoride Level?
WHO recommends 1.5
mg/L
as the maximum level of fluoride content in drinking water
. About 1-1.5 ppm is
considered safe and good for dental health
, but water sources in several nations
have levels over 2 ppm that can pose serious health hazards.
Sources of Fluoride
Exposure
Certain
geographical belts
that naturally
have high fluoride content in drinking water, namely Syria through Jordan,
Egypt, northern Thailand and China Libya, Algeria, Turkey, Iraq, Sudan and
Kenya, stretches from Turkey through Iraq, India, Iran and Afghanistan.
How to
Prevent Exposure to Fluoride
Removing fluoride from water is not easy and the process is
expensive. The ideal solution is to find a supply of water that is safe to
consume. If that is not possible, the following methods can be used to remove
fluoride from drinking and cooking water
Boiling
water, using carbon filters or adding water softeners will not remove excess fluoride.
- Use a water filter for drinking water
- Reverse osmosis treatment of cooking and drinking water
- Addition of activated alumina (Nalgonda method) or bone
charcoal to drinking water; the resulting sludge is rich in fluoride and must
be discarded before cooking or drinking
- Buying pesticide free organically grown fruits and
vegetables
- Limit tea intake (tea leaves have high fluoride content)
- Avoid fluorinated salt
- Avoid Teflon cookware containing PFC
- Educate children not to swallow toothpaste
In summary, children and adolescents especially should avoid
exposure to excess fluoride as it can cause serious health problems and the
health hazards in children must be considered before adding fluoride to
drinking water supply.
