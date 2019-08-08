Excess fluoride added to drinking water or salt can cause kidney and liver injury in teenagers. If some of the teenagers have underlying liver or kidney disease, they tend to accumulate fluoride in their body with resultant toxicity affecting several organs, according to a recent study by scientists at Mount Sinai.

Fluoride can Cause Liver and Kidney Damage in Teenagers

‘Fluoride in the body is metabolized by liver and removed by the kidneys. In adults, kidneys clear 60% of fluoride via the urine while children and teens only excrete 45% of fluoride in their urine. In teens, exposure to excess fluoride in drinking water can cause kidney and liver damage and with pre-existing liver or kidney disease, fluoride accumulates in the body leading to fluoride toxicity.’

The findings of the study appear in the journal Environment International .



Ashley J. Malin, PhD, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the first author, said: "This study's findings suggest that there may be potential kidney and liver health concerns to consider when evaluating fluoride use and appropriate levels in public health interventions."

Role of Fluoride in Liver and Kidney Function The study team estimated fluoride levels in blood samples of 1,983 adolescents and the fluoride levels in the tap water in the homes of 1,742 teenagers

This study team's observations, along with prior studies of the effects of exposure to high fluoride levels in children, suggest there is a dose-dependent relationship fluoride exposure and liver and kidney injury

Despite low levels of fluoride in tap water, chronic exposure to low fluoride levels can affect your kidneys and also lead to liver failure If the findings are validated in future studies, a case can be made out to take into account children's kidney and liver function before drafting public health guidelines or measures for adding fluoride to drinking water supply.

What is Safe Fluoride Level? WHO recommends 1.5 mg/L as the maximum level of

Sources of Fluoride Exposure Drinking water supply

Fortified salt

Toothpaste

Varnishes

Pesticides

Foods and drinks made from water containing fluorine

Water resistant and stain proof objects containing PFCs (perfluorinated compounds) Certain geographical belts that naturally have high fluoride content in drinking water, namely Syria through Jordan, Egypt, northern Thailand and China Libya, Algeria, Turkey, Iraq, Sudan and Kenya, stretches from Turkey through Iraq, India, Iran and Afghanistan.

How to Prevent Exposure to Fluoride Removing fluoride from water is not easy and the process is expensive. The ideal solution is to find a supply of water that is safe to consume. If that is not possible, the following methods can be used to remove fluoride from drinking and cooking water Use a water filter for drinking water

Reverse osmosis treatment of cooking and drinking water

Addition of activated alumina (Nalgonda method) or bone charcoal to drinking water; the resulting sludge is rich in fluoride and must be discarded before cooking or drinking

Buying pesticide free organically grown fruits and vegetables

Limit tea intake (tea leaves have high fluoride content)

Avoid fluorinated salt

Avoid Teflon cookware containing PFC

Educate children not to swallow toothpaste Boiling water, using carbon filters or adding water softeners will not remove excess fluoride.



In summary, children and adolescents especially should avoid exposure to excess fluoride as it can cause serious health problems and the health hazards in children must be considered before adding fluoride to drinking water supply.



Reference:

Water sanitation hygiene - (https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/diseases-risks/diseases/fluorosis/en/)



