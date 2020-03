World Kidney Day – It is Time for Prevention

Why is Prevention Important?

Mission for 2020

Reestablishing attention on primary care

Raising awareness and educating about the approach, including patient empowerment and cross-specialty training

National non-communicable disease programs for comprehensive and integrated services, adopting CKD prevention to improve early detection and tracking of CKD

Collaboration of government, society, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders to promote prevention

Prevention to start with education: What is required is a renewed focus on primary care, awareness raising and education including patient empowerment and cross-specialty training

What is required is a renewed focus on primary care, awareness raising and education including patient empowerment and cross-specialty training National Non Communicable Disease Program to include CKD Prevention Guidelines - This can help with early detection and tracking of CKD at country level

- This can help with early detection and tracking of CKD at country level Working Together for Prevention - Whole-of-government, whole-of-society, health in all policies, multi-sectoral collaboration to promote prevention of kidney disease

Prevention of the disease are categorized under into the following heads:(a) Primary Prevention: interventions to prevent the onset of the disease before the disease process commences(b) Secondary Prevention: preventive measures that aid in early diagnosis and timely treatment of the kidney ailment to avoid running into complications(c) Tertiary Prevention: involves managing of the disease after it is well developed, to prevent progression of the disease and occurrence of severe complicationsPromotion of healthy lifestyle to include physical activity and healthy diet , screening those who are at risk by means of urine and blood tests and record the data in CKD registry are part of primary preventive intervention.In those with pre-existing kidney disease,. Management of co-morbidities including uremia and cardiovascular diseases is of the highest priority in patients with advanced CKD, the focus of tertiary prevention.for patients with advanced chronic kidney disease include management of co-morbidities such as uremia and prevention of cardiovascular disease progression.The rising levels of CKD cases worldwide are of great concern which makes preventive measures crucial.Reducing the burden of kidney disease could be achieved through raising awareness about risk factors and preventive measures related to kidney disease by educating people.Healthcare professionals belonging to nephrology fellowships and other non-specialist training should be recommended promotion programs, while awareness programs must be organized for the general public and partnerships forged for patient empowerment for realizing the importance of the prevention approach.Advocating for ways to promote preventive measures in every country is the need of the hour to tackle kidney disease. The focus should be on:In 2020 the World Kidney Day calls on all the citizens of the world to advocate for concrete measures in their own country to promote and advance kidney disease prevention and these include -Source: Medindia