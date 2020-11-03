World Kidney Day – It is Time for Prevention

A
collaborative initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and
International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), World Kidney Day aims to
raise awareness about kidney diseases and the importance of averting them.
Started 11 years ago in 2006, there are presently 88 participating countries.
It is an annual event that brings together many stakeholders like advocacy
organizations, researchers, policymakers and medical professionals from the
field. Lectures, conferences, marathons and other awareness events are
organized worldwide to spread the message.
Chronic Kidney Disease
(CKD) - an Overview
Progressive
loss of kidney function over a period of time is termed as Chronic Kidney Disease
. Kidney failure at a point can
become life threatening and would require dialysis or transplant to save one's
life. Diabetes,
high blood pressure other health
disorders and social conditions like poverty and occupational hazards are the
leading risk factors that can lead to CKD.
One in ten adults has CKD and around 850 million
people around the world are affected by it.
By 2040, CKD is
projected to become one of most common causes of death as the global burden of
it has been steadily increasing. Cost of dialysis
and transplantation
account for a significant
part of the annual healthcare budget spent though it only manages to reach less
than 0.03 percent of the total population in many high-income countries. On the
other hand, in low and middle income nations, access to treatment options
remains even a bigger challenge.
CKD - Things to
Remember:
- Diabetes and hypertension are the main risk factors for
CKD
- Early chronic kidney disease has no
symptoms
- Regular urine and blood tests are required
to understand the progression
- Kidney disease is treatable and early
diagnosis helps in effective treatment and postponement of the disease
progression
- Any form of kidney disease may progress to
kidney
failure
World Kidney Day 2020
- Preventive Intervention
The 2020 World Kidney Day campaign calls for preventive interventions to
put an end to the onset and progression of kidney disease.
Prevention of
the disease are categorized under into the following heads:
(a) Primary
Prevention: interventions to prevent the onset of the disease before the
disease process commences
(b) Secondary
Prevention: preventive measures that aid in early diagnosis and timely treatment of the
kidney ailment
to avoid running into complications
(c) Tertiary
Prevention: involves managing of the disease after it is well developed, to
prevent progression of the disease and occurrence of severe complications
Modification of risk factors like diabetes and
hypertension, harmful diet, detection of abnormalities of the kidney and
urinary tract and understanding nephrotoxicity levels of drugs comprise primary
prevention of kidney disease.
Promotion of
healthy lifestyle to include physical activity and healthy diet
, screening those who are
at risk by means of urine and blood tests and record the data in CKD registry
are part of primary preventive intervention.
In those with
pre-existing kidney disease, achieving
blood
pressure optimization and glycemic control through low salt and
protein, plant-based
diets and pharmacotherapy is part of the secondary prevention
.
Management of co-morbidities including uremia and cardiovascular
diseases
is of the highest priority in patients with advanced CKD,
the focus of tertiary prevention.
Why is Prevention
Important?
The rising
levels of CKD cases worldwide are of great concern which makes preventive
measures crucial. Preventive measures
are aimed at root causes by way of primary prevention, making them significant
as CKD is associated with high costs.
Reducing the burden of kidney
disease
could be achieved through raising awareness about risk
factors and preventive measures related to kidney disease by educating people.
Healthcare
professionals belonging to nephrology fellowships and other non-specialist
training should be recommended promotion programs, while awareness programs
must be organized for the general public and partnerships forged for patient
empowerment for realizing the importance of the prevention approach.
Mission for 2020
Advocating
for ways to promote preventive measures in every country is the need of the
hour to tackle kidney disease. The focus should be on:
- Reestablishing
attention on primary care
- Raising awareness
and educating about the approach, including patient empowerment and
cross-specialty training
- National
non-communicable disease programs for comprehensive and integrated
services, adopting
CKD prevention to improve early detection and tracking of CKD
- Collaboration of
government, society, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders to
promote prevention
In 2020 the World Kidney Day calls on all the citizens of the
world to advocate for concrete measures in their own country to promote and
advance kidney disease prevention and these include -
