Healthy Plant-based Diet can Protect Your Kidney Health

‘Adhering to a diet high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and nuts could help protect against the development of chronic kidney disease.’

Read More..

During a median follow-up of 24 years, 4,343 new cases of CKD occurred

Participants with the highest adherence to a healthy plant-based diet had a 14% lower risk of developing CKD than participants with the lowest adherence to a healthy plant-based diet

Participants with the highest adherence to a less healthy plant-based diet had an 11% higher risk of developing CKD than participants with the lowest adherence to a less healthy plant-based diet

The association between plant-based diets and CKD risk was especially pronounced for participants who had a normal weight at the start of the study

Higher adherence to an overall plant-based diet and a healthy plant-based diet was associated with slower kidney function decline

The consumption of plant-based diets is becoming more common for ethical, environmental, and health reasons. The quality of plant sources of food can differ, however, with nutrient-rich plants being more healthful and plants that are high in refined carbohydrates being less healthful.Emerging evidence suggests that the risk of chronic conditions varies by types of plant-based diets.To evaluate the associations between plant-based diets and the development of CKD in a general population, a team led by Hyunju Kim and Casey M. Rebholz, Ph.D. (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health) analyzed information on 14,686 middle-aged adults enrolled in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study.Among the major findings:"For kidney disease risk, it appears to be important to choose healthy options for plant sources of food, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes," said Dr. Rebholz."Also, our finding of a significant interaction by weight status at baseline suggests that following a healthy eating pattern may be particularly beneficial before becoming overweight or obese."In an accompanying Patient Voice editorial, Patrick Gee describes his dietary experiences as a person who spent 4.5 years on peritoneal dialysis and is now approximately two years into a kidney transplant. He found plant-based diets to be lacking in several areas and has settled on the ketogenic diet, which is very low in carbohydrates, high in fat, and moderate in protein.Source: Newswise