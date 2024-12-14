Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 14). Benefits of Weighted High Knees for Aging Adults . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 14, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/benefits-of-weighted-high-knees-for-aging-adults-218285-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Benefits of Weighted High Knees for Aging Adults". Medindia. Dec 14, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/benefits-of-weighted-high-knees-for-aging-adults-218285-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Benefits of Weighted High Knees for Aging Adults". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/benefits-of-weighted-high-knees-for-aging-adults-218285-1.htm. (accessed Dec 14, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Benefits of Weighted High Knees for Aging Adults. Medindia, viewed Dec 14, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/benefits-of-weighted-high-knees-for-aging-adults-218285-1.htm.