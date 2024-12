Role of Vitamin D in Fertility and Pregnancy

Adequate Vitamin D reduces the risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, premature delivery, and miscarriage. Moms-to-be, prioritize your Vitamin D!

Effect of Vitamin D on Fertility and Reproductive Health

Importance of Vitamin D for a Healthy Pregnancy

Pre-eclampsia : A condition characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine that can be life-threatening for both baby and mother.

: A condition characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine that can be life-threatening for both baby and mother. Gestational diabetes : Vitamin D deficiency is associated with insulin resistance, increasing the risk of diabetes during pregnancy.

: Vitamin D deficiency is associated with insulin resistance, increasing the risk of diabetes during pregnancy. Insufficient vitamin D can hinder fetal growth leading to premature delivery and low birth weight .

. Chronically low vitamin D levels increase the risk of miscarriage.

How to Boost Vitamin D Levels Naturally

Incorporate vitamin D-rich food into daily meals. Vitamin D is abundant in

into daily meals. Vitamin D is abundant in Fatty fish - salmon, sardine, tuna and mackerel



Egg yolk



Mushrooms, nuts and seeds



Fortified foods - dairy products like milk, yoghurt, cottage cheese

Spend 20-30 minutes daily in sunlight preferably during early morning or late afternoon . Exposing larger skin areas such as arms, legs and face without sunscreen allows vitamin D production.

. Exposing larger skin areas such as arms, legs and face without sunscreen allows vitamin D production. Vitamin D is fat-soluble and should be taken with meals containing healthy fats (e.g., avocado, nuts, olive oil) to enhance absorption .

and should be taken with meals containing . Regular blood tests help track vitamin D levels and ensure they remain above 30 ng/mL .

. If dietary changes and sunlight exposure are insufficient, consult a doctor for supplements.

Vitamin D, also known as the “sunshine vitamin,” plays a critical role in. Its benefits are known for bone health , but its effect on fertility and pregnancy remains underappreciated, especially in India where vitamin D deficiency is prevalent.India receives ample sunlight, but vitamin D deficiency remains persistent due to various factors likelike Crohn's disease , and celiac disease Most vitamin D is. Many factors influence vitamin D levels including).Without adequate vitamin D levels, pregnancy becomes challenging. Vitamin D deficiency causes hormonal imbalances that can affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes.Low vitamin D levels(mature egg released from the ovary) and(embryo attaches to the uterine lining) leading to fertility problems.(AMH) is a hormone produced by the ovarian follicles that. AMH levels reflect a woman’s ovarian reserve or the number of eggs left.are associated with vitamin D deficiency which can affectVitamin D levels influence theVitamin D becomes even more essential during pregnancy. It supports many body functions important for healthy pregnancy.Vitamin D is important for, which is crucial for developing bones, teeth and overall growth of the fetus. It is also important for maintaining maternal bone health.It, protecting against infection and autoimmune conditions.Vitamin D lowers the risk of some conditions likeThe Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of. It is also advisedof vitamin D daily, as higher doses can be harmful ().Vitamin D deficiency is a significant yet often overlooked threat to women’s fertility and pregnancy outcomes. By managing vitamin D levels through a combination of dietary changes, adequate sunlight exposure and medical interventions, women can improve their chances of conception and promote healthier pregnancies.Source-Medindia