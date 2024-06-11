New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India

- Indians often need higher vitamin D supplementation due to unique risk factors
- Children and adolescents should take 1000 IU/day to prevent rickets and respiratory infections
- Adults over 75 years and pregnant women may benefit from daily doses of up to 2000 IU
Endocrine Society Guideline recommends healthy adults under the age of 75 take the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D
Vitamin D Supplementation in IndiaThe US panel advises against routine supplementation for healthy individuals. However, several factors make this inapplicable to India:
Vitamin D Supplementation Guidelines Across Different Age Groups and Conditions
Children and Adolescents (1-18 years)
Supplementation recommended: To prevent nutritional rickets and potentially lower respiratory tract infections.
Dosage: 1000 IU/day as per Indian studies has shown effectiveness in correcting deficiency.
Adults under 50 years
US Panel: Against routine supplementation.
Indian Considerations: Supplementation may be beneficial due to:
- Lower baseline D levels
- Higher prevalence and earlier onset of osteoporosis fractures
- Limited sun exposure, especially in urban areas
Adults over 75 years
US Panel: Supplementation recommended regardless of D levels for potential reduction in mortality risk. Daily doses of 900-1000 IU suggested.
Pregnancy
US Panel: Recommends supplementation for potential benefits like lowering preeclampsia and neonatal mortality risks. Dosage range of 600-5000 IU/day with an average of 2500 IU used in trials.
Indian Considerations: In the absence of an established optimal dose, ~2000 IU/day is considered safe.
Adults with Prediabetes
US Panel: Suggests supplementation to potentially reduce diabetes risk alongside lifestyle changes. Dosage range used in trials, with ~2000 IU/day likely sufficient.
Indian Considerations: Given the high prevalence of prediabetes (~15.3%), this recommendation is particularly important.
Dosage Considerations for Adults (over 50 years)
US Panel: Daily, lower-dose vitamin D for those needing supplementation.
Indian Considerations: Daily dose of 1000-2000 IU/day is a good option.
Reference:
- Endocrine Society Guideline recommends healthy adults under the age of 75 take the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2024/endocrine-society-recommends-healthy-adults-take-the-recommended-daily-allowance-of-vitamin-d)
