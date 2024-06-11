About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 11 2024 10:20 AM

Highlights:
  • Indians often need higher vitamin D supplementation due to unique risk factors
  • Children and adolescents should take 1000 IU/day to prevent rickets and respiratory infections
  • Adults over 75 years and pregnant women may benefit from daily doses of up to 2000 IU
The US Endocrine Society's recent guidelines on vitamin D supplementation offer valuable insights, but Indians may need a different approach due to unique risk factors (1 Trusted Source
Endocrine Society Guideline recommends healthy adults under the age of 75 take the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D

Go to source).

Vitamin D Supplementation in India

The US panel advises against routine supplementation for healthy individuals. However, several factors make this inapplicable to India:

High Prevalence of Deficiency: Despite ample sunlight, factors like sun-avoidance and pollution contribute to low vitamin D levels in Indians.

Vitamin D Supplementation Guidelines Across Different Age Groups and Conditions

Children and Adolescents (1-18 years)


Supplementation recommended: To prevent nutritional rickets and potentially lower respiratory tract infections.
Dosage: 1000 IU/day as per Indian studies has shown effectiveness in correcting deficiency.

Adults under 50 years


US Panel: Against routine supplementation.

Indian Considerations: Supplementation may be beneficial due to:
  • Lower baseline D levels
  • Higher prevalence and earlier onset of osteoporosis fractures
  • Limited sun exposure, especially in urban areas

Adults over 75 years


US Panel: Supplementation recommended regardless of D levels for potential reduction in mortality risk. Daily doses of 900-1000 IU suggested.

Pregnancy


US Panel: Recommends supplementation for potential benefits like lowering preeclampsia and neonatal mortality risks. Dosage range of 600-5000 IU/day with an average of 2500 IU used in trials.
Indian Considerations: In the absence of an established optimal dose, ~2000 IU/day is considered safe.

Adults with Prediabetes


US Panel: Suggests supplementation to potentially reduce diabetes risk alongside lifestyle changes. Dosage range used in trials, with ~2000 IU/day likely sufficient.
Indian Considerations: Given the high prevalence of prediabetes (~15.3%), this recommendation is particularly important.

Dosage Considerations for Adults (over 50 years)


US Panel: Daily, lower-dose vitamin D for those needing supplementation.
Indian Considerations: Daily dose of 1000-2000 IU/day is a good option.

While the US guidelines provide valuable insights, Indians may require higher vitamin D supplementation due to specific risk factors. Consulting a physician for personalized recommendations is crucial.

Reference:
  1. Endocrine Society Guideline recommends healthy adults under the age of 75 take the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2024/endocrine-society-recommends-healthy-adults-take-the-recommended-daily-allowance-of-vitamin-d)

Source-Medindia


