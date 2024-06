New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India

Highlights: Indians often need higher vitamin D supplementation due to unique risk factors

Children and adolescents should take 1000 IU/day to prevent rickets and respiratory infections

Adults over 75 years and pregnant women may benefit from daily doses of up to 2000 IU

Vitamin D Supplementation in India

Did You Know?

Despite ample sunlight, 70-90% of Indians are vitamin D deficient. #vitaminddeficiency #medindia’

Vitamin D Supplementation Guidelines Across Different Age Groups and Conditions

Children and Adolescents (1-18 years)

Adults under 50 years

Lower baseline D levels

Higher prevalence and earlier onset of osteoporosis fractures

Limited sun exposure, especially in urban areas

Adults over 75 years

Pregnancy

Adults with Prediabetes

Dosage Considerations for Adults (over 50 years)

Endocrine Society Guideline recommends healthy adults under the age of 75 take the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2024/endocrine-society-recommends-healthy-adults-take-the-recommended-daily-allowance-of-vitamin-d)

The US Endocrine Society's recent guidelines on vitamin D supplementation offer valuable insights, but Indians may need a different approach due to unique risk factors ().The US panel advises against routine supplementation for healthy individuals. However, several factors make this inapplicable to India:Despite ample sunlight, factors like sun-avoidance and pollution contribute to low vitamin D levels in Indians.To prevent nutritional rickets and potentially lower respiratory tract infections 1000 IU/day as per Indian studies has shown effectiveness in correcting deficiency.Against routine supplementation.Supplementation may be beneficial due to:Supplementation recommended regardless of D levels for potential reduction in mortality risk. Daily doses of 900-1000 IU suggested.Recommends supplementation for potential benefits like lowering preeclampsia and neonatal mortality risks. Dosage range of 600-5000 IU/day with an average of 2500 IU used in trials.In the absence of an established optimal dose, ~2000 IU/day is considered safe.Suggests supplementation to potentially reduce diabetes risk alongside lifestyle changes. Dosage range used in trials, with ~2000 IU/day likely sufficient.Given the high prevalence of prediabetes (~15.3%), this recommendation is particularly important.Daily, lower-dose vitamin D for those needing supplementation.Daily dose of 1000-2000 IU/day is a good option.While the US guidelines provide valuable insights, Indians may require higher vitamin D supplementation due to specific risk factors. Consulting a physician for personalized recommendations is crucial.Source-Medindia