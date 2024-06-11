Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 11). New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 11, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-vitamin-d-guidelines-why-they-may-not-apply-to-everyone-especially-in-india-215997-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India". Medindia. Jun 11, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-vitamin-d-guidelines-why-they-may-not-apply-to-everyone-especially-in-india-215997-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "New Vitamin D Guidelines: Why They May Not Apply to Everyone, Especially in India". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-vitamin-d-guidelines-why-they-may-not-apply-to-everyone-especially-in-india-215997-1.htm. (accessed Jun 11, 2024).