Late Bedtimes Linked to Unhealthy Habits in Teens

Late Bedtimes Linked to Unhealthy Habits in Teens

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 11 2024 9:57 AM

Highlights:
  • Teenagers with later sleep patterns are more likely to be inactive and consume more carbs
  • Circadian misalignment plays a significant role in unhealthy lifestyle choices among adolescents
  • Addressing proper sleep hygiene can mitigate the risks associated with irregular sleep patterns in teens
Teenagers are notorious for burning the midnight oil, but a new study suggests this late-night habit might be linked to more than just tired mornings. Researchers found a connection between later sleep schedules, decreased physical activity, and a higher intake of carbohydrates in adolescents (1 Trusted Source
Losing sleep by staying up late leads adolescents to consume more carbohydrates and a higher glycemic load

Go to source).

Circadian Misalignment and Teen Sleep

The study, presented at the SLEEP 2024 annual meeting, focused on the concept of circadian misalignment. This occurs when a person's natural sleep-wake cycle is out of sync with their external environment, such as school or work schedules. During adolescence, hormonal changes contribute to a naturally later sleep phase. However, some teens push this back even further, leading to significant misalignment.


The Link Between Sleep and Habits

The study's findings highlight a potential consequence of this misalignment. Teens with later sleep schedules were found to be more sedentary, engaging in less physical activity throughout the day. Additionally, they consumed more carbohydrates compared to those with earlier sleep patterns.

The researchers propose a few explanations for this connection. Later sleep schedules might lead to increased hunger pangs at night, with carbohydrates offering a readily available source of energy. Additionally, disrupted sleep patterns can affect hormone regulation, potentially influencing appetite and metabolism.


Importance of Regular Sleep and Healthy Sleep Habits for Teens

While the study doesn't establish causation, it highlights the potential impact of sleep habits on overall health in teenagers. Adequate sleep is crucial for physical and mental development during this critical stage.

Encouraging teens to establish consistent sleep schedules, even on weekends, can be beneficial. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine and limiting screen time before bed can also promote better sleep quality.

This study adds to the growing body of research on the importance of sleep for overall health. By understanding the potential consequences of irregular sleep patterns, parents, educators, and teens themselves can work towards establishing healthy sleep habits that promote both physical and mental well-being.

In summary, Teens are wired for later sleep schedules, but this study suggests pushing boundaries might come with a cost. Later sleep patterns were linked to less physical activity and a higher intake of carbohydrates. While more research is needed, these findings highlight the importance of promoting healthy sleep habits in teenagers. By prioritizing consistent sleep schedules and creating a relaxing bedtime routine, teens can optimize their health and well-being during this critical stage of development.

Reference:
  1. Losing sleep by staying up late leads adolescents to consume more carbohydrates and a higher glycemic load - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357136878_Losing_sleep_by_staying_up_late_leads_adolescents_to_consume_more_carbohydrates_and_a_higher_glycemic_load)

