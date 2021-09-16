Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children

Advertisement

said Gustavo Nino, M.D., director of sleep medicine at Children's National.The study also demonstrated that children with a history of severe RSV bronchiolitis during early infancy had more than two-fold increased odds of developing OSA during the first five years of life independently of other risk factors."The results suggest that RSV LRTI may contribute to the pathophysiology of OSA in children, raising concern for the possibility that primary prevention strategies can hinder the initial establishment of OSA following early viral LRTIs," says Dr. Nino."Primary prevention of OSA in children would have a dramatic effect in reducing the increasing incidence of this condition and in preventing its detrimental effects on childhood health and beyond."The novel findings also raise the possibility that novel anticipatory strategies and interventions can be developed to identify and prevent the initial establishment of OSA following viral respiratory infections during early infancy, providing a dramatic effect in reducing the increasing incidence of this condition and its multiple detrimental effects on childhood health and beyond."Our study offers a new paradigm for investigating mechanisms implicated in the early pathogenesis of OSA in the pediatric population, says Dr. Nino.Marishka Brown, Ph.D., director of the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), agreed.Brown said.This study includes funding support from the NIH, including the NHLBI.The Pulmonary Division at Children's National has been ranked as one of the top ten programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.Source: Eurekalert