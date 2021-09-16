About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Advertisement

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM

Highlights
  • Kids who suffer from lower respiratory tract infection are at risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea
  • Prevention of obstructive sleep apnea is essential in reducing the detrimental effects on childhood health

Children with lower respiratory tract infections in early life are at an increased risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea during the first 5 years of life, reveals a new study.

Several birth cohorts have defined the pivotal role of early lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) in the inception of pediatric respiratory conditions. However, the association between early LRTI and the development of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in children has not been established.
Advertisement

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children

For the first time, researchers at Children's National Hospital, have identified the association between early LRTI and the development of OSA in children, according to a study published in the journal, SLEEP.

"These results suggest that respiratory syncytial virus LRTI may contribute to the pathophysiology of OSA in children," said Gustavo Nino, M.D., director of sleep medicine at Children's National.
Advertisement

The study also demonstrated that children with a history of severe RSV bronchiolitis during early infancy had more than two-fold increased odds of developing OSA during the first five years of life independently of other risk factors.

"The results suggest that RSV LRTI may contribute to the pathophysiology of OSA in children, raising concern for the possibility that primary prevention strategies can hinder the initial establishment of OSA following early viral LRTIs," says Dr. Nino.

"Primary prevention of OSA in children would have a dramatic effect in reducing the increasing incidence of this condition and in preventing its detrimental effects on childhood health and beyond."

The novel findings also raise the possibility that novel anticipatory strategies and interventions can be developed to identify and prevent the initial establishment of OSA following viral respiratory infections during early infancy, providing a dramatic effect in reducing the increasing incidence of this condition and its multiple detrimental effects on childhood health and beyond.

"Our study offers a new paradigm for investigating mechanisms implicated in the early pathogenesis of OSA in the pediatric population, says Dr. Nino.

Marishka Brown, Ph.D., director of the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), agreed.

"The findings from this study suggest that viral lower respiratory tract infections could predispose to the development of sleep-disordered breathing in later childhood," Brown said.

"More research to determine how these infections affect airway function could lead to a better understanding of how sleep apnea develops in pediatric patients."

This study includes funding support from the NIH, including the NHLBI.

The Pulmonary Division at Children's National has been ranked as one of the top ten programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Yogurt Protects Your Gut Microbiome Against Antibiotic-Induc...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parasomnias - Part II Sleep Disorders in Children Snoring Sleep Disorder Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep 

Recommended Reading
Sleep Apnea in Children:Damages Brain Cells, Causes Cognitive Decline
Sleep Apnea in Children:Damages Brain Cells, Causes Cognitive Decline
Children with obstructive sleep apnea experience significant reductions in gray matter, that affect ...
Snoring in Children Linked to Brain Changes
Snoring in Children Linked to Brain Changes
Children who snore with loud noise at least three nights per week are more likely to ......
Easy Treatment To Diagnose Sleep Apnea In Children
Easy Treatment To Diagnose Sleep Apnea In Children
Computer analysis of oxygen levels could help detect obstructive sleep apnea in children who snore ....
Asthma Drug May Help To Treat Sleep Apnea in Children
Asthma Drug May Help To Treat Sleep Apnea in Children
Montelukast, a drug used for asthma or hay fever, may help to treat children suffering from ......
Parasomnias - Part II
Parasomnias - Part II
Educating the patient, the bed partner or care taker is important for the management of Parasomnias...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biolo...
Sleep Disorder
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate ......
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications...
Sleep Disorders in Children
Sleep Disorders in Children
Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include ins...
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pr...
Snoring
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these v...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close