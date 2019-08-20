medindia

Fortifying Wheat Four with Vitamin D Prevents 10 Million new Cases of Deficiency

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 20, 2019 at 1:09 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mandatory food fortification clubbed with vitamin supplements for at-risk groups prevents 33% (13.2 million) of cases of vitamin D deficiency,
  • Adding 400IU of Vitamin D per 100g of flour and also offering free vitamin D supplements of 400IU for children aged 18 and 800IU to those aged 65 and over is the proposed strategy.
  • Supplementation is still a viable option for those at high risk, namely, children, elderly, and Black and Asian Minority Ethnic
  • Food fortification should be prioritized as it is a safe and cost-saving option and sustainable in long term.
Mandatory food fortification could help reduce the cost burden by preventing 25% of the estimated 40 million new cases of vitamin D deficiency over the coming 90 years.
Fortifying Wheat Four with Vitamin D Prevents 10 Million new Cases of Deficiency
Fortifying Wheat Four with Vitamin D Prevents 10 Million new Cases of Deficiency

Fortification of Wheat Flour:

Show Full Article


Adding vitamin D to wheat flour would prevent 10 million new cases of vitamin D deficiency in England and Wales over the next 90 years, say researchers at the University of Birmingham.

The researchers say overhauling existing public health policy to introduce the mandatory fortification of vitamin D in wheat flour would not only be cost saving but would significantly reduce the burden on the NHS by preventing 25% of the estimated 40 million new cases of vitamin D deficiency over the coming 90 years.

Targeted Supplementation:

Furthermore, offering free vitamin D supplements to targeted groups of the population - including children, the elderly and Black and Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) risk groups - would prevent an additional eight per cent of new cases of vitamin D deficiency over the next 90 years.

Combination of Fortification and Supplementation:

Therefore, the combination of wheat flour fortification and targeted supplementation would in total prevent 33% (13.2 million) of cases of vitamin D deficiency, the researchers concluded.

They concluded that fortifying flour with vitamin D alone would save the public purse Ģ65 million by reducing demand for healthcare and treatment for vitamin D deficiency and its complications. Meanwhile, they projected that adding vitamin D to flour would cost just 12 pence per person per year.

Research on Vitamin D:

The research, published today [Aug 20th] in European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, was led by the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research and Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research.

Vitamin D and its benefits:

Vitamin D is essential for skeletal growth and bone health, and deficiency can lead to rickets, soft bones, bone pain, and muscle weakness. Previous research (i) led by the University of Birmingham has shown that, in extreme cases, vitamin D deficiency in babies and children can cause seizures or heart failure as a result of a lack of calcium.

Sources of Vitamin D:

Dietary sources of vitamin D are limited. The main natural source is through exposure of skin to sunlight. However, sun screen use, air pollution, indoors lifestyles, and wearing full body clothing can all reduce exposure to sunlight and lead to vitamin D deficiency. Dark skin produces far less vitamin D than white skin, and from October to April in the UK there is insufficient ambient ultraviolet sunlight to produce healthy levels of vitamin D in all ethnicities.

At-risk Population:

Those particularly at risk of vitamin D deficiency are older adults, and those of BAME origin. However, vitamin D deficiency is common in many populations across the world, regardless of ethnicity.

Most countries have adopted policies to increase their population's intake of vitamin D. In the UK, multivitamin supplements containing vitamin D are recommended to all children aged up to four, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers and are provided free-of-charge to those in low-income households. In addition, infant formulas and spreadable fats are fortified with vitamin D. Other foods, including breakfast cereals and milk substitutes, are commonly fortified.

In the UK, the average daily vitamin D intake is below the Reference Nutritional (ii) Intake of 400 IU per day, and 20% of adults and 16% of children aged between 11 and 18 years are estimated to be deficient in Vitamin D. (iii)

Dr Magda Aguiar, who carried out the research at the University of Birmingham, said: "While both supplements and fortified foods are important sources of vitamin D for the UK population, evidence (iv) suggests current UK supplementation polices are not working.

Prevention:

"Addressing vitamin D deficiency in the UK requires a multi-disciplinary approach and preventing conditions that are the consequence of deficiency would save the NHS money to the extent that it would more than compensate for the money needed to implement flour fortification at a national level."

Dr Aguiar, now at the University of British Columbia, added: "We now hope that UK policy makers will consider a new national policy to fortify foods such as wheat flour with vitamin D to address this serious health issue. This will lead to significant benefits for the population, particularly the most vulnerable groups."

She said that a similar national food fortification policy in Finland has reduced vitamin D deficiency from 13% to 0.6% in the population. (v)

Meanwhile, the Birmingham researchers' latest analysis showed that the optimal way to prevent vitamin D deficiency would be to combine flour fortification with offering vitamin D supplements to key groups.

New Strategy:

They proposed a new UK strategy to add 400IU of vitamin D per 100g of flour, while also offering free vitamin D supplements at a dose of 400IU for children aged up to 18, as well as doses of 800IU for all those aged over 65. This, they estimated, would cost Ģ250 million over 90 years - equivalent to 38p per person.

Professor Emma Frew, of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research, said: "We have provided compelling evidence that a new strategy is not only safe but would also improve vitamin D intake, which in turn would enhance the health of millions in England and Wales.

How to make Supplementation Work:

"Most previous research into strategies to improve population vitamin D intake have focused only on supplementation programmes, which are generally expensive and not sustainable in the long term.

Fortification and supplementation:

"Our study showed that, even though supplements are still a viable option for those at a higher risk, food fortification strategies should be prioritized as a response to the rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, as it is a safe and cost-saving option."

The study is the first to provide evidence on the health and economic impact of preventing vitamin D deficiency as well as being the first to compare a supplementation programme with flour fortification.

Reference :
  1. 10 million new cases of vitamin D deficiency will be prevented by adding vitamin D to wheat flour - (https://bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-018-1159-y)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Individualize Vitamin D Treatment and Diagnostic Criteria

Guidelines for vitamin D deficiency are not definitive, and there is a need for improved tests and diagnostic criteria than those currently available.

Parkinson's Disease Affected Patients Show Symptoms That Are Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency

Parkinson's disease affected patients had moderately lower levels of vitamin D in their blood.

Kids in UP Schools to Get Sun Exposure for Vitamin D

Schools in UP will now have to conduct morning assembly sessions and other activities under the open sky. The idea behind this is to tackle diseases, like rickets caused by Vitamin D deficiency and boost calcium and Vitamin D levels in students.

Vitamin D Deficiency at Birth may Up High Blood Pressure Risk in Kids

Vitamin D Deficiency: Low vitamin D at birth may increase the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) in kids, reveals a new study.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Types of Food Allergies Dandy Walker Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

Home Remedies for Chapped Lips

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive