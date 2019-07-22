medindia

Kids in UP Schools to Get Sun Exposure for Vitamin D

by Iswarya on  July 22, 2019 at 10:29 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

All government schools in Uttar Pradesh has made it mandatory to keep the morning assembly sessions and extra-curricular activities in the open instead of inside classrooms and auditoriums so that students can get appropriate vitamin D.
Kids in UP Schools to Get Sun Exposure for Vitamin D
Kids in UP Schools to Get Sun Exposure for Vitamin D

The decision has been taken following a recent directive from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to all states and Union Territories, calling for more physical activities under the sun to tackle diseases, like rickets (soft bones and skeletal deformities), caused by Vitamin D deficiency.

Show Full Article


According to state Additional Director (basic education) Lalita Pradeep: "Schools will now have to conduct morning prayers and other activities under the open sky. Most village schools already hold sessions outdoors, but those in urban and semi-urban areas will now have to follow suit. The focus will also be on organizing games outdoors."

She said that the MHRD had asked all the 29 states and seven Union Territories to "promote sun exposure programs" in their respective schools.

This underscores the need to eradicate diseases caused by lack of Vitamin D.

As a part of the program, awareness lectures will also be held at government schools in the state in addition to outdoor activities during free periods.

During the growing-up phase, school children remain highly susceptible to bone deforming effects of calcium and Vitamin D deficiency, primarily manifesting as rickets.

This disease can have severe growth outcome for children and lead to lifelong deformities and disabilities.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

Vitamin D Deficiency In Children May Increase Risk of Asthma

Vitamin D deficiency has been on the rise in developing countries because of increased indoor time and sun-avoidance measures.

Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being

Combining the foods to give you the optimum nutritional value is the key to healthy eating.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Height and Weight-Kids Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Food Combinations that Affect Your Well Being 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive