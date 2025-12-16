Are Injured Kids Bypassing Pediatric Trauma Centers?

New research highlights the critical shortfall in improved hospital triage to save kids from severe injuries.

Access to pediatric trauma centres in Canada: a population-based retrospective cohort study



Research evidence shows that affected children receive superior treatment from pediatric centers compared to adult facilities.

"Given the strong evidence of improved clinical outcomes associated with care in pediatric trauma centres, access to these centres in Canada must be improved urgently," writes Dr. Lynne Moore, professor, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, with coauthors.

Researchers found that in a study across 9 Canadian provinces over 5 years (2016 to 2021), 3007 children were admitted to an acute care hospital with major traumatic injuries. Of these, 2335 (77%) were directly transported (879, 29%) or transferred (1456, 48%) to a pediatric trauma centre.

Variability in access to pediatric trauma centres exists, with higher access in Alberta and Manitoba than in Ontario, and lower access in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the Atlantic provinces.

A standardized prehospital triage tool adapted to pediatric patients, pediatric readiness assessments for nonpediatric hospitals, and teleconsultation pathways between referring hospitals and pediatric centres are some strategies that would save lives and provide more equitable trauma care for children in Canada, regardless of where they live.