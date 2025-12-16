Are Injured Kids Bypassing Pediatric Trauma Centers?

New research highlights the critical shortfall in improved hospital triage to save kids from severe injuries.
Over a quarter of children (1 in 4) with debilitating injuries miss specialized care from pediatric trauma centers, rather they are sent to wrong place. Research evidence shows that affected children receive superior treatment from pediatric centers compared to adult facilities. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Access to pediatric trauma centres in Canada: a population-based retrospective cohort study
Go to source)
Authors of the study are calling for changes in pediatric protocols and suggesting the requirement of existing, proven strategies for protecting this vulnerable group.
The study outcomes were based on research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Is your local center ready? 1 in 4 children miss life-renewing #trauma_care. Evidence-based measures for #streamlined_screening and protecting kids is a vital requirement in pediatric traumas. #childsafety #kidshealth #pediatric_trauma #save_the_kids
Implementing Systemic Changes in Prehospital Triage for Improved Care“Given the strong evidence of improved clinical outcomes associated with care in pediatric trauma centres, access to these centres in Canada must be improved urgently,” writes Dr. Lynne Moore, professor, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, with coauthors.
“Since most severely injured children first present to nonpediatric hospitals, the most effective strategies lie in strengthening decision support in prehospital environments and nonpediatric hospitals, not in costly new infrastructure.”
Role of Pediatric Centers in Addressing Children's Unique Physical and Mental HealthResearchers found that in a study across 9 Canadian provinces over 5 years (2016 to 2021), 3007 children were admitted to an acute care hospital with major traumatic injuries. Of these, 2335 (77%) were directly transported (879, 29%) or transferred (1456, 48%) to a pediatric trauma centre.
Pediatric trauma centres offer specialized health care and support for the specific physical and psychological needs of children and their families.
Variability in access to pediatric trauma centres exists, with higher access in Alberta and Manitoba than in Ontario, and lower access in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and the Atlantic provinces.
Providing Equitable, Life-Saving Trauma Care for All ChildrenThe authors suggest that provincial trauma systems integrate evidence-based strategies to improve access to pediatric care.
A standardized prehospital triage tool adapted to pediatric patients, pediatric readiness assessments for nonpediatric hospitals, and teleconsultation pathways between referring hospitals and pediatric centres are some strategies.
“Immediate implementation of evidence-based strategies to improve care for children with major trauma, coupled with targeted research and national data coordination, would save lives and provide more equitable trauma care for children in Canada, regardless of where they live,” the authors conclude.
Reference:
- Access to pediatric trauma centres in Canada: a population-based retrospective cohort study - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/43/E1472)
Source-Eurekalert