Study Links Lung-Related Proteins to Eye Disease in Preemies

TOP INSIGHT

New study reveals a genetic link to #Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a leading cause of childhood #blindness. Subtle differences in #SurfactantProteins A & D (previously linked to #lunghealth) are now shown to influence #eyedevelopment and #ROP risk. This finding could help identify #prematurebabies most at risk for vision-threatening ROP. #Preemies #Genetics #VisionLoss