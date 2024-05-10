Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, May 10). Understanding the Complex Link Between Autism and PTSD . Medindia. Retrieved on May 10, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/understanding-the-complex-link-between-autism-and-ptsd-215682-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Understanding the Complex Link Between Autism and PTSD". Medindia. May 10, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/understanding-the-complex-link-between-autism-and-ptsd-215682-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Understanding the Complex Link Between Autism and PTSD". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/understanding-the-complex-link-between-autism-and-ptsd-215682-1.htm. (accessed May 10, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Understanding the Complex Link Between Autism and PTSD. Medindia, viewed May 10, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/understanding-the-complex-link-between-autism-and-ptsd-215682-1.htm.