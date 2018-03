List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Aripiprazole Aripiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic and antidepressant, prescribed for schizophrenia and depression. It regulates abnormal conditions like disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions in adults and children greater than 13 years. Trade Names : More...

Asenapine Asenapine is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder. Trade Names :

Desvenlafaxine Desvenlafaxine is a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI), prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Fluoxetine Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders. Trade Names : More...

Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...

Prazosin Prazosin is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Trade Names : More...

Quetiapine Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for treating schizophrenia i.e. a disorder with includes symptoms like hearing, seeing or sensing things that are not real, mistaken beliefs and thoughts, and problems dealing with other people. It is also used to control the excited moods and depressed moods of bipolar disorder. It works by changing the activity of certain natural substances in the brain. Trade Names : More...