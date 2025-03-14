About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Young Men, Trauma, and the Cycle of Intimate Partner Violence

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 14 2025 4:43 PM

Young men who experience violence are more likely to abuse their partners, highlighting the need for immediate action and addressing underlying causes.

Highlights:
  • Young men who experience violence are more likely to commit intimate partner violence shortly after
  • Sexual violence victims face a significantly higher risk of perpetrating both physical and sexual violence
  • Repeated exposure to violence increases the likelihood of ongoing abusive behavior
In a groundbreaking study from Soweto, South Africa, researchers have uncovered a troubling connection between young men who experience violence and their tendency to perpetrate intimate partner violence (IPV). The study, “Measuring real-time violence exposure and its impact on intimate partner violence perpetration among adolescents” was published in the Public Library of Science (PLOS). The findings, based on data collected over two years, suggest that violence experienced by young men can lead to more violence, particularly when it comes to relationships (1 Trusted Source
Measuring real-time violence exposure and its impact on intimate partner violence perpetration among adolescents

Go to source).
The study followed 498 males aged 15-19 over the course of 2020-2022, used weekly surveys sent to their mobile phones to track incidents of violence. A striking 13% of participants admitted to physically abusing their partners, while 5% acknowledged committing sexual violence. These numbers are alarmingly high and shed light on an issue that often goes unnoticed.

Victims of Violence More Likely to Perpetrate Abuse

The most shocking discovery was that young men who experienced violence in the 24 hours before the survey were significantly more likely to engage in IPV. For those who were victims of sexual violence, the odds of them perpetrating both physical and sexual violence surged dramatically. In fact, those who had recently been victimized were four times more likely to physically harm their partners, and nearly five times more likely to commit sexual violence.

This research underscores a vicious cycle: violence breeds violence. When young men face violence, it seems to trigger a pattern of abuse toward their intimate partners. Not only does this have devastating effects on the victims, but it also reveals a crucial area for intervention. Understanding the triggers that lead young men to commit these harmful acts is key to breaking this cycle and preventing further harm.

Understanding Trauma to Break the Cycle of Violence

Experts agree that these findings are a wake-up call. Real-time, repeated data collection like this can provide deeper insights into the causes of IPV and help develop more effective strategies for intervention. If we hope to put an end to this violence, we must address the root causes – starting with the trauma young men face and how it influences their behavior toward their partners.

This study serves as a reminder of the urgent need for resources, support, and education aimed at breaking the cycle of violence before it starts. By understanding how victimization fuels further violence, we can begin to create safer, healthier communities for everyone.

Reference:
  1. Measuring real-time violence exposure and its impact on intimate partner violence perpetration among adolescents - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0318063)

