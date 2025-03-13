Thandai and Holi: Perfect Blend of Flavor, Tradition, Health

Beat the Holi heat with refreshing Thandai – A delicious mix of tradition, health, and flavor in every sip!

Highlights: Thandai is a cooling drink that helps balance Pitta dosha and improve digestion

It boosts energy, enhances mental clarity, and supports overall health

Thandai is a culturally significant drink, deeply rooted in Holi traditions

Did you know?

Thandai has been linked to Ayurveda for centuries and was initially prepared as an offering to Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri! Its ingredients like cardamom and rose petals help balance the body’s heat and improve digestion. #thandaimagic #holivibes #drinkoftradition #festiveflavor #medindia’

What is Thandai?

Health Benefits of Thandai

Is naturally cooling and helps with digestion

Provides a jolt of energy after a long day

Improves vigor and mental clarity

Holistic drink

Thandai, with its blend of cooling herbs, nourishing nuts, and digestive spices, is not only a delightful beverage but also a natural immune booster and stress reliever, making it an ideal addition to your wellness regimen, especially during the warm season.





Cultural Importance of Thandai: Why is it Prepared During Holi? Have you ever wondered why Thandai, the traditional Holi drink, is associated with the festival of colours?



One of the main reasons Thandai is consumed during Holi is due to its cooling effects. Summer begins in most parts of India about the time Holi arrives. So Thandai refreshes individuals, provides relief from the blazing heat, and is a rapid energy-boosting drink.



But it has cultural value because it is one of India's oldest drinks. Thandai is believed to have originated in Varanasi and was initially served to Lord Shiva at Mahashivratri, accompanied with bhang. Because Holi falls just a few days after Mahashivratri, it has gradually become associated with this festival.



Making Thandai at Home Creating this glass of deliciousness at home is simple. Here is a simple Thandai recipe:



Ingredients

For Thandai Mix:

20–25 blanched almonds

1 teaspoon peppercorns

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon watermelon seeds

4–5 cardamom pods



For Thandai:

Four glasses of full-fat milk

4 tablespoons sugar (to taste)

A pinch of saffron strands

1–2 teaspoons rose water



For garnish:

Sliced pistachios

Sliced almonds

Dried rose petals

Saffron strands



Instructions

Prepare the Almonds

Blanch the almonds by soaking them overnight or in hot water for 15–20 minutes. Peel off the skin- it should slide off easily.



Prepare the Thandai Mixture

In a blender, add blanched almonds, peppercorns, fennel seeds, poppy seeds, watermelon seeds, and cardamom pods. Combine it into a smooth paste. To alter the consistency, add a little milk. Set aside.



Warm the Milk

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the milk over medium heat. Stir occasionally and bring to a low boil.



Infuse Saffron

Once the milk is warm, place 2-3 teaspoons in a small bowl. Crush the saffron strands between your fingers and mix them into the heated milk. Allow it to sit until it becomes a bright yellow color.



Combine the Ingredients

Reduce the heat and add the prepared thandai masala to the pan. Whisk gently until well blended.



Sweeten the Thandai

Add sugar and stir until completely dissolved. Turn the heat off. Pour in the saffron-infused milk and whisk thoroughly.



Let it Rest

Allow the thandai to sit for 30 minutes to soak up the rich flavours. After 30 minutes, add rosewater and gently mix. Allow it to remain for another 30-60 minutes for a richer flavor profile.



Strain and Chill

Strain the thandai through a fine sieve into a pitcher, pressing the spice mixture with the back of a spoon to extract the most flavor. Chill the thandai in the refrigerator, preferably overnight, for a deeper flavor.



Garnish and Serve

Pour the cold Thandai into glasses. Garnish with sliced almonds, pistachios, rose petals, and saffron strands.



