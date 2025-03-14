From Growing Up to Growing Old: How Siblings Help Us Thrive at Every Age

Sibling relationships impact emotional health, with warm connections fostering resilience and reducing loneliness, anxiety, and depression.
Sibling Relationships in Older Adulthood: Links with Loneliness and Well-being
Go to source). However, research has shown that warm, supportive sibling relationships in early adulthood can be beneficial for emotional health. A strong bond with a sibling during this period is linked to greater resilience and reduced levels of loneliness, anxiety and depression later in life.
Emotional Impact of Sibling RelationshipsMegan Gilligan, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Science at the University of Missouri, explains that sibling relationships hold significant emotional value. Gilligan and her colleagues analyzed data from the Family Transitions Project, a long-term study of family dynamics. Their findings revealed that individuals who reported feeling closer to their siblings at age 23 showed lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms by age 41. Conversely, those who experienced conflict with siblings at age 23 were more likely to experience negative emotions in midlife. This study was published in The Journal of Family Psychology.
Gilligan notes that sibling relationships tend to shift around the age of 23. Although early patterns are often remembered, these relationships generally stabilize over time. Despite the many important relationships people form with partners, children, friends, and colleagues, sibling bonds are often overlooked. However, research clearly demonstrates how early sibling relationships can significantly impact emotional well-being well into middle age and beyond.
Role of Siblings in Mental Health During RetirementAnother study titled “Sibling Relationships in Older Adulthood: Links with Loneliness and Well-being” published in Journal of Family Psychology found that sibling relationships continue to be significant during retirement. Researchers who studied 608 adults aged 65 and older found that those with warmer sibling relationships reported less loneliness. On the other hand, sibling conflict was associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety, and loneliness. As Gilligan points out, siblings can serve as a crucial source of social support, helping to mitigate mental health struggles.
Got brothers or sisters? Warm sibling bonds help boost happiness as you age
Tips for Strengthening Sibling RelationshipsEven if sibling relationships are not the closest of friendships, they can still be improved. Experts offer the following tips for strengthening sibling bonds:
1. Express feelings openly
It is common for past family dynamics to influence sibling relationships, and unresolved issues can often resurface. Rather than allowing tensions to fester, experts recommend acknowledging and addressing these feelings. Just as with other important relationships, sibling bonds require effort and commitment to nurture and maintain.
2. Show grace
Sibling relationships can trigger emotional reactions due to their long history. However, it is essential to pause and consider the sibling's perspective. Psychology professor Ellen Langer, who studies mindfulness, explains that everything looks different from different perspectives. Understanding a sibling's point of view, rather than reacting judgmentally, can help improve communication and reduce conflict.
3. Establish clear communication
Caring for aging parents can often lead to sibling conflict, particularly if siblings are not used to relying on each other. The increasing demands of parental care require consistent and coordinated communication. Setting up regular check-ins, such as daily texts or weekly video calls, can help siblings stay aligned, reduce stress, and prevent misunderstandings. Proactive planning is key to minimizing sibling conflict in caregiving.
In conclusion, sibling relationships play a crucial role in emotional well-being across the lifespan. From early adulthood to retirement, strong sibling bonds provide vital support that helps reduce anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Conversely, sibling conflict can have lasting negative effects on mental health.
