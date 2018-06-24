medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Close Sibling Bond Protects Against Stress When Mom and Dad Fight

by Thilaka Ravi on  June 24, 2018 at 11:11 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When young children stay united and close together, this strong sibling bond can protect them from developing mental health problems later in life due to witnessing their parents' frequents fights at a young age.
Close Sibling Bond Protects Against Stress When Mom and Dad Fight
Close Sibling Bond Protects Against Stress When Mom and Dad Fight

Generally, children who experience recurrent destructive conflicts between their parents are at a higher risk of later developing mental health problems. However, a new longitudinal study published in Child Development finds that strong sibling bonds can offset the negative effects of parental strife.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Rochester, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the University of Notre Dame, the study finds that adolescents who witnessed high levels of acrimony between their parents had greater distressed responses to parental conflict a year later. Those responses, in turn, predicted mental health problems in the subsequent year. Yet, the researchers show that teens with strong sibling relationships are protected from experiencing this kind of distress in response to later parental disagreements and fights.

The researchers looked at 236 adolescents and their families recruited through local school districts and community centers in a moderately sized metropolitan area in the northeastern United States and a small city in the midwestern United States. The families were followed over the course of three years--with families' being measured at three intervals when their children were first 12, then 13, and finally 14 years old. The study's multi-method design relied on observations, semi-structured interviews with mothers about the relationship of the closest-aged siblings, and surveys.

The researchers caution that the families studied were mostly white and middle class, hence their findings should not be generalized to families of all races or socioeconomic status.

"Children may be using their siblings as sources of protection and emotional support--that is, as attachment figures," says lead author Patrick Davies, a professor of psychology at the University of Rochester.

However, Davies notes, "if this were the primary reason for the protective effects, one might expect that younger siblings would benefit significantly more from being able to access support from an older sibling who is more capable as serving as a source of support. But this wasn't the case."

That's why Davies and his team reason that most likely other mechanisms are at work. For example, siblings serve many of the same functions as peers. They may be involved in joint activities such as sports and introduce each other to settings and relationships outside the family that help to distract them from the distress in high conflict homes, says Davies. "Additionally, siblings may develop friendship bonds that involve shared warmth, disclosure about concerns, and support and corrective feedback--such as becoming a sounding board--for their perceptions about family life."

In a nutshell, Davies says, "We showed that having a good relationship with a brother or sister reduced heightened vulnerability for youth exposed to conflicts between their parents by decreasing their tendencies to experience distress in response to later disagreements between their parents."

The study, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, defines a good sibling relationship as one which is characterized by warmth, closeness, and problem solving, and shows low levels of antagonism, conflict, and detachment.

In order to translate these findings into effective interventions, subsequent studies should investigate whether siblings serve as attachment or parent figures who protect or support each other in times of distress, or if they act as peers who engage in shared activities that distract them from the stresses of home life.

Another line of investigation, Davies notes, might be a look at whether the shared warmth between siblings helps develop a sense of solidarity that guards against experiencing distress in high-conflict homes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind

Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.

Yoga for Stress

Yoga for Stress

Tap into the powers of mind-body therapy called yoga and find out how you can use yoga for effective stress management.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...