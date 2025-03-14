About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Struggling With Sleep? Study Reveals the Power of Bedtime Routines

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 14 2025 4:27 PM

Lack of a consistent bedtime routine is linked to poor sleep quality, with voice assistants emerging as a tool for better sleep hygiene.

Struggling With Sleep? Study Reveals the Power of Bedtime Routines
Highlights:
  • Inconsistent bedtime routines are linked to sleep-related disorders
  • Voice assistants help many users maintain a structured sleep routine
  • Meditation, journaling, and reducing screen time can improve sleep quality
A recent YouGov and Amazon Alexa study highlights a growing concern: 53% of surveyed Indians experience sleep-related issues when they lack a regular bedtime routine.The findings emphasize the importance of consistent sleep habits and the rising role of technology in promoting better sleep hygiene. However, while the study offers valuable insights, it also raises a critical question—are we truly prioritizing sleep, or are we letting modern distractions disrupt one of the most fundamental pillars of health?

15 Fascinating Facts About Sleep Disorders
15 Fascinating Facts About Sleep Disorders
Sleep deprivation has been linked to various chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Here are some interesting facts about sleep disorders.
Advertisement

How Inconsistent Sleep Affects Health

Sleep isn't just about rest—it plays a vital role in mental clarity, emotional balance, and physical health. When people don't follow a regular bedtime routine, their body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) gets disrupted, leading to:
  • Difficulty falling and staying asleep
  • Increased stress and anxiety
  • Higher risk of heart disease and metabolic disorders
According to The Sleep Foundation, irregular sleep schedules have been linked to poor cognitive function and weakened immunity. The YouGov survey further confirms this, with 54% of respondents stating they noticed improvements in their health when following a routine (1 Trusted Source
Setting a Regular Sleep Schedule

Go to source).


Advertisement
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

What the Study Revealed About Indian Sleep Habits

The survey, conducted across 10 major cities, explored bedtime behaviors and how Indians are structuring their pre-sleep habits. Here’s what stood out:
  • 52% maintain a consistent bedtime routine, while the rest struggle with irregular schedules.
  • 86% start their bedtime routine post 8 PM, but more than half (53%) begin after 10:30 PM.
Most common pre-bedtime activities include:
  • Watching videos (63%)
  • Connecting with loved ones (59%)
  • Listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts (58%)
  • Scrolling social media (57%)
Interestingly, households with couples showed the highest tendency to engage in these activities before bed. However, excessive screen time late at night can actually hinder sleep quality—something many may not realize.


Advertisement
Sleep Disorders in Children - Overview, Types, Diagnosis, Management
Sleep Disorders in Children - Overview, Types, Diagnosis, Management
Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias and narcolepsy.

Technology: A Disruptor or a Sleep Enhancer?

While digital devices are often blamed for sleep disturbances, the study found that voice assistants like Amazon Alexa are becoming a useful sleep aid:
  • 52% of respondents use voice assistants to establish bedtime routines.
  • People aged 35-45 use voice assistants more than younger groups (25-34).
  • Households with children are more likely to rely on smart assistants for bedtime support.
Voice technology helps users set alarms, play meditation music, control smart lighting, and even adjust room temperature. While this might sound promising, experts advise balancing tech reliance with mindful sleep habits—not just automation (2 Trusted Source
How to Sleep Better with a Bedtime Routine

Go to source).


Sleep Deprivation Affects Children's Brains
Sleep Deprivation Affects Children's Brains
Sleep deprivation affects children's brains differently than adults', according to a new study.

A Shift Towards Wellness in Bedtime Routines

Beyond entertainment, people are also exploring wellness practices to improve sleep:
  • Meditation and journaling (27%) are currently low on the list, but over 50% express interest in adding them.
  • Light stretching, skincare routines, and relaxing beverages are gaining popularity.
  • Couples, with or without children, are more inclined to incorporate mindfulness into their routines.
These findings suggest that more people are recognizing the need to unwind before bed, rather than simply using screens.

Building a Better Bedtime Routine: What You Can Do

If you struggle with inconsistent sleep, consider these expert-backed tips:
  • Stick to a schedule – Sleep and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock.
  • Reduce screen time before bed – Avoid scrolling on your phone or watching TV 30-60 minutes before sleep.
  • Engage in calming activities – Read a book, journal, or practice deep breathing to signal your body to relax.
  • Use technology wisely – If you rely on voice assistants, use them for meditation or sleep sounds rather than distractions.
  • Create a sleep-friendly environment – Keep your room dark, cool, and quiet for optimal sleep quality.
While modern lifestyles make it easy to neglect sleep, this study reminds us that good sleep isn’t just a luxury—it’s essential for our health and well-being. Whether through structured routines, mindful habits, or tech-assisted solutions, small changes can lead to significant improvements in sleep quality.

Prioritize better sleep for a better you!

References:
  1. Setting a Regular Sleep Schedule - (https://www.thensf.org/setting-a-regular-sleep-schedule/)
  2. How to Sleep Better with a Bedtime Routine - (https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-lifestyle/sleep/how-to-sleep-better-with-a-bedtime-routine)

Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional