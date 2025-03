Struggling With Sleep? Study Reveals the Power of Bedtime Routines

Lack of a consistent bedtime routine is linked to poor sleep quality, with voice assistants emerging as a tool for better sleep hygiene.

Inconsistent bedtime routines are linked to sleep-related disorders

Voice assistants help many users maintain a structured sleep routine

Meditation, journaling, and reducing screen time can improve sleep quality

Did You Know?

52% of surveyed individuals use voice assistants to set up their sleep routines!

52% of surveyed individuals use voice assistants to set up their sleep routines! #SmartSleep #SleepHygiene #medindia’

How Inconsistent Sleep Affects Health

Difficulty falling and staying asleep

Increased stress and anxiety

Higher risk of heart disease and metabolic disorders

What the Study Revealed About Indian Sleep Habits

52% maintain a consistent bedtime routine, while the rest struggle with irregular schedules.

86% start their bedtime routine post 8 PM, but more than half (53%) begin after 10:30 PM.

Watching videos (63%)

Connecting with loved ones (59%)

Listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts (58%)

Scrolling social media (57%)

Technology: A Disruptor or a Sleep Enhancer?

52% of respondents use voice assistants to establish bedtime routines.

People aged 35-45 use voice assistants more than younger groups (25-34).

Households with children are more likely to rely on smart assistants for bedtime support.

A Shift Towards Wellness in Bedtime Routines

Meditation and journaling (27%) are currently low on the list, but over 50% express interest in adding them.

(27%) are currently low on the list, but over 50% express interest in adding them. Light stretching, skincare routines, and relaxing beverages are gaining popularity.

and relaxing beverages are gaining popularity. Couples, with or without children, are more inclined to incorporate mindfulness into their routines.

Building a Better Bedtime Routine: What You Can Do

Stick to a schedule – Sleep and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock.

Sleep and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock. Reduce screen time before bed – Avoid scrolling on your phone or watching TV 30-60 minutes before sleep.

Avoid scrolling on your phone or watching TV 30-60 minutes before sleep. Engage in calming activities – Read a book, journal, or practice deep breathing to signal your body to relax.

Read a book, journal, or practice deep breathing to signal your body to relax. Use technology wisely – If you rely on voice assistants, use them for meditation or sleep sounds rather than distractions.

If you rely on voice assistants, use them for meditation or sleep sounds rather than distractions. Create a sleep-friendly environment – Keep your room dark, cool, and quiet for optimal sleep quality.

A recenthighlights a growing concern:The findings emphasize the importance of consistent sleep habits and the rising role of technology in promoting better sleep hygiene. However, while the study offers valuable insights, it also raises a critical question—are we truly prioritizing sleep, or are we letting modern distractions disrupt one of the most fundamental pillars of health?Sleep isn't just about rest—it plays a vital role inWhen people don't follow a regular bedtime routine, their body’s internal clock ( circadian rhythm ) gets disrupted, leading to:According toirregular sleep schedules have been linked to poor cognitive function and weakened immunity. The YouGov survey further confirms this, with 54% of respondents stating they noticed improvements in their health when following a routine ().The survey, conducted across 10 major cities, explored bedtime behaviors and how Indians are structuring their pre-sleep habits. Here’s what stood out:Most common pre-bedtime activities include:Interestingly, households with couples showed the highest tendency to engage in these activities before bed. However, excessive screen time late at night can actually hinder sleep quality—something many may not realize.While digital devices are often blamed for sleep disturbances, the study found thatVoice technology helps usersWhile this might sound promising, experts advise balancing tech reliance with—not just automation ().Beyond entertainment, people are also exploring wellness practices to improve sleep:These findings suggest thatrather than simply using screens.If you struggle with inconsistent sleep, consider these expert-backed tips:While modern lifestyles make it easy to neglect sleep , this study reminds us thatWhether through structured routines, mindful habits, or tech-assisted solutions, small changes can lead to significant improvements in sleep quality.Source-Medindia