Struggling With Sleep? Study Reveals the Power of Bedtime Routines

Lack of a consistent bedtime routine is linked to poor sleep quality, with voice assistants emerging as a tool for better sleep hygiene.
- Inconsistent bedtime routines are linked to sleep-related disorders
- Voice assistants help many users maintain a structured sleep routine
- Meditation, journaling, and reducing screen time can improve sleep quality
How Inconsistent Sleep Affects HealthSleep isn't just about rest—it plays a vital role in mental clarity, emotional balance, and physical health. When people don't follow a regular bedtime routine, their body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) gets disrupted, leading to:
- Difficulty falling and staying asleep
- Increased stress and anxiety
- Higher risk of heart disease and metabolic disorders
Setting a Regular Sleep Schedule
What the Study Revealed About Indian Sleep HabitsThe survey, conducted across 10 major cities, explored bedtime behaviors and how Indians are structuring their pre-sleep habits. Here’s what stood out:
- 52% maintain a consistent bedtime routine, while the rest struggle with irregular schedules.
- 86% start their bedtime routine post 8 PM, but more than half (53%) begin after 10:30 PM.
- Watching videos (63%)
- Connecting with loved ones (59%)
- Listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts (58%)
- Scrolling social media (57%)
Technology: A Disruptor or a Sleep Enhancer?While digital devices are often blamed for sleep disturbances, the study found that voice assistants like Amazon Alexa are becoming a useful sleep aid:
- 52% of respondents use voice assistants to establish bedtime routines.
- People aged 35-45 use voice assistants more than younger groups (25-34).
- Households with children are more likely to rely on smart assistants for bedtime support.
How to Sleep Better with a Bedtime Routine
A Shift Towards Wellness in Bedtime RoutinesBeyond entertainment, people are also exploring wellness practices to improve sleep:
- Meditation and journaling (27%) are currently low on the list, but over 50% express interest in adding them.
- Light stretching, skincare routines, and relaxing beverages are gaining popularity.
- Couples, with or without children, are more inclined to incorporate mindfulness into their routines.
Building a Better Bedtime Routine: What You Can DoIf you struggle with inconsistent sleep, consider these expert-backed tips:
- Stick to a schedule – Sleep and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock.
- Reduce screen time before bed – Avoid scrolling on your phone or watching TV 30-60 minutes before sleep.
- Engage in calming activities – Read a book, journal, or practice deep breathing to signal your body to relax.
- Use technology wisely – If you rely on voice assistants, use them for meditation or sleep sounds rather than distractions.
- Create a sleep-friendly environment – Keep your room dark, cool, and quiet for optimal sleep quality.
Prioritize better sleep for a better you!
