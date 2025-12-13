Diabetes Tied to Higher Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death

Did You Know? People with diabetes lose several years of life due to sudden cardiac death risk, revealing a hidden danger many never see coming. #hearthealth #diabetescare #medindia

A nationwide study reveals that people with diabetes face a significantly higher risk of sudden cardiac death, with notable loss of life years directly linked to heart related causes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Diabetes Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death Risk?

A: Yes. The study found that people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have a significantly higher risk of sudden cardiac death compared with the general population.

Q: How Many Years of Life Are Lost Due to Sudden Cardiac Death in Diabetes?

A: People with Type 1 diabetes lose about 3.4 years of life due to sudden cardiac death and those with Type 2 diabetes lose about 2.7 years.

Q: Why Are Younger Adults With Diabetes at Higher Relative Risk?

A: Younger adults generally have a lower baseline risk of sudden cardiac death, so the added burden of diabetes creates a more pronounced relative risk.

Q: How Does Hypoglycaemia Affect Sudden Cardiac Death Risk?

A: Severe hypoglycaemia can disrupt heart rhythms and has been observed in a notable portion of diabetes related sudden cardiac death cases.

Q: Can Better Screening Help Reduce Sudden Cardiac Death in Diabetes?

A: Yes. Improved cardiovascular monitoring and early identification of heart rhythm issues may help reduce risk and support better long term outcomes for individuals with diabetes.