REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Diabetes Tied to Higher Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death

Diabetes Tied to Higher Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Dec 13 2025 10:21 AM

A nationwide study reveals that people with diabetes face a significantly higher risk of sudden cardiac death, with notable loss of life years directly linked to heart related causes.

Highlights:
  • Individuals with diabetes face a higher risk of sudden cardiac death
  • Younger adults with diabetes experience a greater relative impact
  • Several life years are lost due to cardiac causes in both T1D and T2D
A new nationwide study published in the European Heart Journal reveals a striking connection between diabetes and the risk of sudden cardiac death. The findings shine a light on a lesser discussed consequence of living with diabetes and bring forward an urgent need for awareness among patients and caregivers (1 Trusted Source
Diabetes and sudden cardiac death: a Danish nationwide study

Go to source).

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
People with diabetes lose several years of life due to sudden cardiac death risk, revealing a hidden danger many never see coming. #hearthealth #diabetescare #medindia

Sudden Cardiac Death and Diabetes

Researchers examined the entire Danish population for one full year and uncovered significant differences in outcomes for people with diabetes. Individuals with Type 1 diabetes lost an average of 14.2 years of life expectancy, while those with Type 2 diabetes lost 7.9 years compared with the general population.

Importantly, 3.4 years of the loss in Type 1 diabetes and 2.7 years in Type 2 diabetes were directly linked to sudden cardiac death. The study also found that the risk of sudden cardiac death was several times higher in people with diabetes than in those without it.


Diabetes Complications: Silent Threat to Heart, Kidneys, and Nerves
Diabetes Complications: Silent Threat to Heart, Kidneys, and Nerves
Explore the alarming findings of a nationwide diabetes study uncovering risks of kidney failure, blindness, and nerve damage.

How Diabetes Influences Heart Health

The researchers observed that people with diabetes experience more cardiovascular complications, which often start earlier in life. These complications can include heart failure, arrhythmias, and coronary artery disease. Each of these conditions can raise the likelihood of sudden cardiac death. The study also noted that many individuals with diabetes had a history of severe hypoglycaemia, which may trigger harmful changes in heart rhythm. Together, these risks form a powerful reminder that diabetes care must also focus on heart protection.


Blood Clues to Future Heart Risks in Diabetes
Blood Clues to Future Heart Risks in Diabetes
An 87-marker Methylation Risk Score predicts heart risk in type 2 diabetes with 84% accuracy when combined with standard health checks.

Why Younger Adults With Diabetes Are Especially at Risk

One of the most concerning findings is the impact on younger adults. The relative risk of sudden cardiac death was highest among younger individuals with diabetes. This reflects how powerful the condition can be even before age related risks emerge. For families and individuals living with diabetes, this underscores the importance of early and consistent monitoring.


Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men
Diabetes Puts Women at Greater Risk of Heart Failure Than Men
Diabetes increases the risk of heart failure more in women than men. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cause a 47 percent and 9 percent excess risk of heart failure in women, respectively.

What This Means for Prevention and Awareness

While innovations in diabetes care are improving outcomes, the study points to a clear gap in addressing sudden cardiac death risk. Better screening, more personalised heart monitoring, and improved awareness of symptoms could help reduce these risks. The authors highlight that early warning signs are often missed and that more research is needed to understand diabetes specific mechanisms behind dangerous heart rhythms.

infographics-on-diabetes-tied-to-higher-risk.jpg
This study serves as an important reminder that diabetes affects far more than blood sugar. It shapes long term heart health and can influence life expectancy. Understanding this connection empowers individuals to take proactive steps and encourages clinicians to explore more targeted heart screening strategies.

Your heart health matters today. If you or someone you love is living with diabetes, staying informed and proactive can make a meaningful difference. Take a moment to talk to a healthcare provider about cardiac risks and ways to protect your future well being.

Reference:
  1. Diabetes and sudden cardiac death: a Danish nationwide study - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf826/8347763)
Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Diabetes Linked to Sudden Cardiac Death Risk?

A: Yes. The study found that people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have a significantly higher risk of sudden cardiac death compared with the general population.

Q: How Many Years of Life Are Lost Due to Sudden Cardiac Death in Diabetes?

A: People with Type 1 diabetes lose about 3.4 years of life due to sudden cardiac death and those with Type 2 diabetes lose about 2.7 years.

Q: Why Are Younger Adults With Diabetes at Higher Relative Risk?

A: Younger adults generally have a lower baseline risk of sudden cardiac death, so the added burden of diabetes creates a more pronounced relative risk.

Q: How Does Hypoglycaemia Affect Sudden Cardiac Death Risk?

A: Severe hypoglycaemia can disrupt heart rhythms and has been observed in a notable portion of diabetes related sudden cardiac death cases.

Q: Can Better Screening Help Reduce Sudden Cardiac Death in Diabetes?

A: Yes. Improved cardiovascular monitoring and early identification of heart rhythm issues may help reduce risk and support better long term outcomes for individuals with diabetes.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️