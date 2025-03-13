Brighten Up Your Holi Party With Colorful Millet Idlis

Celebrate Holi with vibrant millet idlis! Let your plate shine as bright and colorful as the festival!

Highlights:

Holi is all about colors, food, and fun

Make your Holi party even more exciting with a splash of colors on your plate

Enjoy a feast of colors with naturally tinted //holi-themed idlis in pink, green, and yellow

Eat healthy and celebrate Holi with joy and vibrant flavors



‘Colorful Rainbow Idlis – A Perfect Holi Treat! Enjoy a festive feast with naturally colored idlis made from jowar, urad dal, beetroot, spinach, and turmeric. #HealthyHoli #ColorfulIdlis #FestiveFood’

How to Make Colorful Idlis for This Holi

Advertisement

1. Batter and Juice Preparation:

2. Divide and Color:

3. Steam:

4. Plating:

5. Garnish and Serve:

What Makes Holi-Themed Idlis Healthy, Eye-Catching and Special?

Naturally Colored – Spinach (Green), Beetroot (Pink), Turmeric (Yellow)

– Spinach (Green), Beetroot (Pink), Turmeric (Yellow) Healthy and Nutritious – Made with jowar & urad dal

– Made with jowar & urad dal No Artificial Colors – Only fresh, natural ingredients

– Only fresh, natural ingredients Festive and Fun – A perfect snack to attract your guests

– A perfect snack to attract your guests Stylish Presentation – Served in a martini glass with sambar and chutneys

Advertisement

Holi, the festival of colors, is around the corner! Holi is not just about pink hands, red cheeks, a green forehead, a blue nose, yellow ears, and a color-stained white dress. Along with the playful splash of colors, tasty and vibrant foods complete the Holi celebrations. Let's prepare yummy yet nutritious colorful dishes and make this year's Holi party an unforgettable one!Still wondering what snacks to serve your guests?Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a fantastic recipe for colorful millet idli, perfect for rocking your Holi party. She posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Perfect Holi health snack in a glass."In the clip, she highlights the benefits of the dish, writing, "Rainbow Jowar Idlis – A Nutritious & Colorful Twist! Who says healthy can't be fun? In episode 2 of our Healthy Holi Bites, these soft, gut-friendly jowar idlis are perfectly fermented and naturally colored with beetroot, spinach and turmeric.She explains, "Holi is all about colors, so why not keep them natural in our food too? In this 'Healthy Holi Bites' episode, she brings South Indian flavors in a glass—a natural, healthy snack perfect for Holi."In the video, Palak shares how she adds colors to her festive dishes without using harmful ingredients like unhealthy preservatives and artificial food colors. Instead, she makes the food vibrant by adding beetroot, spinach, and turmeric to naturally color the idlis. Serve with sambar and chutneys, and watch your guests enjoy the colors and flavors!Here's how to make colorful idlis, as shared by the nutritionist.Soak 1 cup jowar, ½ cup urad dal, and 1 tsp methi seeds for 6 hours. Grind into a smooth batter and ferment overnight. Meanwhile, prepare spinach, beetroot, and turmeric juice separately in three bowls.Split the batter into three parts. Mix one with spinach puree (green), one with beetroot juice (pink), and one with turmeric (yellow/orange).Pour the batter into idli molds, creating beautiful patterns to keep the colors distinct. Steam until cooked.Serve sambar in a martini glass for a stylish touch. Skewer the idlis on a long stick and place them on top for a visually appealing presentation.Top with red and white chutneys for extra flavor. And that's it—your vibrant, delicious dish is ready!Try this Holi recipe and impress your guests!Source-Medindia