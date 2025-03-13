Brighten Up Your Holi Party With Colorful Millet Idlis

Celebrate Holi with vibrant millet idlis! Let your plate shine as bright and colorful as the festival!
- Holi is all about colors, food, and fun
- Make your Holi party even more exciting with a splash of colors on your plate
- Enjoy a feast of colors with naturally tinted //holi-themed idlis in pink, green, and yellow
- Eat healthy and celebrate Holi with joy and vibrant flavors
In the clip, she highlights the benefits of the dish, writing, "Rainbow Jowar Idlis – A Nutritious & Colorful Twist! Who says healthy can't be fun? In episode 2 of our Healthy Holi Bites, these soft, gut-friendly jowar idlis are perfectly fermented and naturally colored with beetroot, spinach and turmeric.
She explains, "Holi is all about colors, so why not keep them natural in our food too? In this 'Healthy Holi Bites' episode, she brings South Indian flavors in a glass—a natural, healthy snack perfect for Holi."
In the video, Palak shares how she adds colors to her festive dishes without using harmful ingredients like unhealthy preservatives and artificial food colors. Instead, she makes the food vibrant by adding beetroot, spinach, and turmeric to naturally color the idlis. Serve with sambar and chutneys, and watch your guests enjoy the colors and flavors!
How to Make Colorful Idlis for This HoliHere's how to make colorful idlis, as shared by the nutritionist.
1. Batter and Juice Preparation:
Soak 1 cup jowar, ½ cup urad dal, and 1 tsp methi seeds for 6 hours. Grind into a smooth batter and ferment overnight. Meanwhile, prepare spinach, beetroot, and turmeric juice separately in three bowls.
2. Divide and Color:
Split the batter into three parts. Mix one with spinach puree (green), one with beetroot juice (pink), and one with turmeric (yellow/orange).
3. Steam:
Pour the batter into idli molds, creating beautiful patterns to keep the colors distinct. Steam until cooked.
4. Plating:
Serve sambar in a martini glass for a stylish touch. Skewer the idlis on a long stick and place them on top for a visually appealing presentation.
5. Garnish and Serve:Top with red and white chutneys for extra flavor. And that's it—your vibrant, delicious dish is ready!
What Makes Holi-Themed Idlis Healthy, Eye-Catching and Special?
- Naturally Colored – Spinach (Green), Beetroot (Pink), Turmeric (Yellow)
- Healthy and Nutritious – Made with jowar & urad dal
- No Artificial Colors – Only fresh, natural ingredients
- Festive and Fun – A perfect snack to attract your guests
- Stylish Presentation – Served in a martini glass with sambar and chutneys
Source-Medindia