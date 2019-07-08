Parkinson's disease afflicted patients had considerably lower levels of vitamin D in their blood.

Parkinson's Disease Affected Patients Show Symptoms That Are Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency

‘Its suggested that addition of vitamin D in diet might help to treat non-motor symptoms linked with Parkinson's disease.’

"As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms," said senior author Chun Feng Liu, MD, Ph.D., of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, in China.



In anstudy of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.