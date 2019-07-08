medindia

Parkinson's Disease Affected Patients Show Symptoms That Are Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 7, 2019 at 8:55 PM Research News
Parkinson's disease afflicted patients had considerably lower levels of vitamin D in their blood.
Parkinson's Disease Affected Patients Show Symptoms That Are Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency
Parkinson's Disease Affected Patients Show Symptoms That Are Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency

In an Acta Neurologica Scandinavia study of 182 patients with Parkinson's disease and 185 healthy controls, patients with Parkinson's disease had significantly lower levels of vitamin D in their blood. Also, patients with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to fall, and to experience sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.

The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may help to treat non-motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease.

"As various non-motor symptoms place a burden on individuals with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, vitamin D might be a potential add-on therapy for improving these neglected symptoms," said senior author Chun Feng Liu, MD, Ph.D., of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, in China.

Source: Eurekalert

