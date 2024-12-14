About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Stomach Cancer Rates Are Surging in India and How to Stay Safe

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Swethapriya Sampath MSc Integrated Biotechnology on Dec 14 2024 4:02 PM

India faces a surge in stomach cancer due to dietary habits, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors.

Highlights:
  • Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths globally
  • Spicy, preserved foods, smoking, and alcohol elevate cancer risk
  • Early detection through lifestyle changes and regular screenings can save lives
Stomach cancer or gastric cancer, starts from the cells in the stomach’s lining and can reach other sites. According to specialists the incidence of the disease is on the rise and is ranked the fifth among men and the seventh among women cancers in India. In the global scale, stomach cancer rank second of all cancers when it comes to mortality , therefore a concerning health hazard (1 Trusted Source
Clinicopathological Characteristics and Incidence of Gastric Cancer in Eastern India: A Retrospective Study

Go to source).

Stomach (gastric) cancer develops from the stomach lining. It is the third most common cause for cancer related deaths.
Rising Rates of Stomach Cancer in India

There is a study done by ICMR centre for socioeconomic studies in health highlighting the fact that India has been having a higher rate of stomach cancer as compared to western nations. This is mainly because of certain peculiarities in the dieting customs of the people from this region. The tendencies of the Indian population to consume such foods as spicy and preserved ones as well as alcohol tend to elevate the rates of the disease. Further, they pointed out that the incidence of this type of cancer is higher in the male gender, probably due to high prevalence of smoking and excessive alcohol consumptions.


How Spicy Food Contributes to Stomach Cancer

One proven risk of stomach cancer is indulging in spicy meals. Chili peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin which stimulates the stomach lining to secrete stomach acid. This causes inflammation and damage, and with time may lead to complex cancerous growths in the tissue. If not treated, the scarring leads to the formation of tumors that may penetrate deeper into the stomach’s tissue, and spread to other organs such as liver and pancreas.


Symptoms and Causes of Stomach Cancer

In the initial stages, stomach cancer is asymptomatic in most cases. However, as the disease progresses, individuals may experience:
  • Loss of appetite
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Persistent fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Weight loss
  • Heartburn or Indigestion
  • Vomiting blood
  • Bloating and constipation
  • Severe stomach pain
  • Sense of satiety soon after taking little food
Other Contributing Factors

Although diet can be a major factor, it is not the only factor that can cause stomach cancer. These include:
  • Personal history or heredity
  • Chronic Helicobacter pylori infection
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
  • Gastritis
  • A history of stomach ulcers or polyps
  • Frequent exposure to harmful substances like coal, metal, and rubber
  • Smoking, vaping, or tobacco use
  • Alcohol consumption
  • Obesity
Preventive Measures

Fortunately, there are steps individuals can take to reduce their risk of stomach cancer:
  1. Adopt a Healthy Diet: Focus on taking more fruits and vegetables, less salt, and low-fat products and less red meat. Anyone interested in the health of his or her skin should ensure they take foods that are rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and carotenoids, including oranges, green leaf vegetables, and carrots, among others.
  2. Avoid Tobacco: So, tobacco products and smoking are threats for the development of stomach cancer, as well as other cancers.
  3. Maintain a Healthy Weight: This is because as you exercise and reduce the size of your stomach through exercise and diet, the risk of stomach cancer and other related illnesses will be minimized.
Therefore, even if stomach cancer is becoming more and more common in India, its causes and prevention should be comprehended so that the cases reported might not increase anymore. It is crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle, avoid harmful habits, and consult healthcare providers regularly to stay informed and proactive about health.

Note: The information provided is intended for general guidance. Always consult a healthcare professional before making any dietary or lifestyle changes.

Reference:
  1. Clinicopathological Characteristics and Incidence of Gastric Cancer in Eastern India: A Retrospective Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32809138/)


