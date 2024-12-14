Why Stomach Cancer Rates Are Surging in India and How to Stay Safe

India faces a surge in stomach cancer due to dietary habits, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors.
- Stomach cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths globally
- Spicy, preserved foods, smoking, and alcohol elevate cancer risk
- Early detection through lifestyle changes and regular screenings can save lives
Clinicopathological Characteristics and Incidence of Gastric Cancer in Eastern India: A Retrospective Study
Rising Rates of Stomach Cancer in IndiaThere is a study done by ICMR centre for socioeconomic studies in health highlighting the fact that India has been having a higher rate of stomach cancer as compared to western nations. This is mainly because of certain peculiarities in the dieting customs of the people from this region. The tendencies of the Indian population to consume such foods as spicy and preserved ones as well as alcohol tend to elevate the rates of the disease. Further, they pointed out that the incidence of this type of cancer is higher in the male gender, probably due to high prevalence of smoking and excessive alcohol consumptions.
How Spicy Food Contributes to Stomach CancerOne proven risk of stomach cancer is indulging in spicy meals. Chili peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin which stimulates the stomach lining to secrete stomach acid. This causes inflammation and damage, and with time may lead to complex cancerous growths in the tissue. If not treated, the scarring leads to the formation of tumors that may penetrate deeper into the stomach’s tissue, and spread to other organs such as liver and pancreas.
Symptoms and Causes of Stomach CancerIn the initial stages, stomach cancer is asymptomatic in most cases. However, as the disease progresses, individuals may experience:
- Loss of appetite
- Difficulty swallowing
- Persistent fatigue
Nausea Weight loss
- Heartburn or Indigestion
- Vomiting blood
- Bloating and constipation
- Severe stomach pain
- Sense of satiety soon after taking little food
Although diet can be a major factor, it is not the only factor that can cause stomach cancer. These include:
- Personal history or heredity
- Chronic Helicobacter pylori infection
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
- Gastritis
- A history of stomach ulcers or polyps
- Frequent exposure to harmful substances like coal, metal, and rubber
- Smoking, vaping, or tobacco use
- Alcohol consumption
- Obesity
Fortunately, there are steps individuals can take to reduce their risk of stomach cancer:
- Adopt a Healthy Diet: Focus on taking more fruits and vegetables, less salt, and low-fat products and less red meat. Anyone interested in the health of his or her skin should ensure they take foods that are rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and carotenoids, including oranges, green leaf vegetables, and carrots, among others.
- Avoid Tobacco: So, tobacco products and smoking are threats for the development of stomach cancer, as well as other cancers.
- Maintain a Healthy Weight: This is because as you exercise and reduce the size of your stomach through exercise and diet, the risk of stomach cancer and other related illnesses will be minimized.
Note: The information provided is intended for general guidance. Always consult a healthcare professional before making any dietary or lifestyle changes.
