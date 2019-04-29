International Day of Immunology: Celebrating Your Amazing Immune System

Highlights:
The International
Day of Immunology is celebrated on 29th
April every year. The celebration provides
an opportunity for raising global awareness about the importance of immunology
research in fighting infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer, which have a
direct bearing on human health. The 2019 International Day of Immunology Theme is 'Cancer Checkpoint
Blockade,' which focuses on therapeutic strategies that block cancer progression.
A major objective
of the International Day of Immunology is to create a bridge of understanding
between scientists, patients and the general public. All the activities this year will be dedicated to high school students
.
Genesis of International Day of Immunology
The International
Day of Immunology was established in 2005 by the European Federation of
Immunological Societies (EFIS). Due to the grand success of these celebrations,
the International Day of Immunology is being celebrated across the globe since
2007, led by the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and
EFIS. The IUIS and EFIS are working together to encourage national
immunological societies to proactively participate in the celebrations by
showcasing the importance of immunology research in human health.
How is International Day of Immunology
Celebrated?
Since its inception
in 2005, the International Day of Immunology has become a global phenomenon. It
provides a unique opportunity for high school students to directly interact and
engage with scientists and gain first-hand knowledge of how scientific research
works. It also provides them a glimpse of what the life of a scientist is like.
‘International Day of Immunology, celebrated on 29th April every year aims to raise awareness about the importance of immunology research for improving human health.’
The International
Day of Immunology is celebrated by all leading research institutions and
organizations across the world through various events and activities. Some of
these are briefly highlighted below:
- Lectures by experts in frontier areas of immunology
- Lab visits by students for interaction with
scientists
- Classroom discussions with students to ignite their
interest in immunology
- Workshops on the latest biomedical research
techniques
- Group discussions on various aspects of immunology
- Conferences and symposia highlighting cutting-edge
research in immunology
- Public awareness campaigns on immunology through
posters, films, and videos
- Promotion of immunology through social media such
as Facebook and Twitter
- Photography exhibitions on the immune system
- Quizzes on the topic of immunology
- Publication of newspaper articles on immunology
- Media coverage of success stories in immunology
research
Celebration of International Day of Immunology in India
This year, Tezpur
University in Assam is celebrating International Day of Immunology by
organizing a symposium that focuses on the theme 'Immunology at a Glance.' The
program, which is being sponsored by the Indian Immunology Society (IIS), aims
to promote the potential benefits of immunology research to society. The
celebrations will include a short movie/animation making competition.
Indian Immunology Society
The Indian
Immunology Society (IIS) is the premier immunology society in India. It was
established in 1972-73 with the aim of promoting and developing the field of
immunology through education, research, and training. Another objective of IIS
is to harness the power of immunology to fight major diseases in India. There
are currently over 1,700 IIS members. Executive Committee Members of IIS are elected
every three years and are constituted of scientists from various parts of
India. IIS celebrates International Day of Immunology every year on a grandiose
scale.
Importance of Immunology Research
Immunology is the
branch of medical science that deals with the defensive mechanisms involved in
protecting the body against infectious microbes and other forms of toxic
insult. The role played by the immune system is pivotal for fighting cancer and
infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, influenza, measles,
as well as a host of other diseases, including those arising from autoimmunity.
Knowledge of immunology is also vital for preventing the rejection of organ
transplants.
The origins of
immunology date back to 430 BC when Thucydides of Athens first described that
individuals who had recovered from a bout of plague could nurse sick patients
without getting the disease a second time.
Immunology
research
has been a major impetus in bringing about revolutionary changes in
healthcare through the development of novel immunodiagnostics and
immunotherapies that have saved many lives, and continue to do so.
Immunologists
have
increased our understanding of the immune system and its role in
neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, which was previously
thought to be non-immunologic in nature. Immunologists have also contributed
immensely to major clinical advances for treating cancer, asthma and allergies,
among others.
Cutting-edge
immunology research is now conquering new frontiers in the areas of synthetic
oral vaccines, immune aging, and immunoregulation.
As great as the
contribution of immunology has already been, scientists are highly optimistic
that it will continue to bring about further revolutionary transformations in
healthcare in the future.
Conclusion
Scientific research
is progressing by leaps-and-bounds and its outcomes are shaping people's
lifestyles and the way diseases are treated.
Students,
especially young ones, are highly receptive and curious to learn new things,
but they lack the knowledge of what career options are available to them. The
International Day of Immunology places them at the heart of immunological
research and gives them a taste of what it would be like if they chose medical
research as a career option.
So, on 29th
April 2019, let's
discuss and deliberate on all aspects of immunology for igniting interest in
the minds of school goers for becoming the future torchbearers of
immunology across the world.
Source: Medindia