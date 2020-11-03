One Avocado a Day can Boost Focus and Attention in Obese People

A team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign conducted the 12-week study, published in the Internationalsaid kinesiology and community health professor Naiman Khan, who led the study.The Hass Avocado Board and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture supported this work.. Though avocado consumption's benefits have been studied in older adults and children, no randomized controlled trials had studied its cognitive effects on adults with overweight or obesity, despite 70% of the American adult population falling into that category, said graduate student Caitlyn Edwards, the first author of the study.In the new study, the researchers provided 12 weeks of daily meals to 84 adults with overweight or obesity. The meals were identical in calories and macronutrients, but one group's meals included a fresh avocado every day, while the control group had no avocado in their meals.At the beginning and end of the study, the participants completed three cognitive tests to measure attention and inhibition. In addition, the researchers measured lutein levels in the participants' serum and in their retinas, which is associated with the lutein concentration in the brain.They found that the participants whose diets included avocados improved their performance on one of the cognitive tests, called the Flanker task, which measures attentional inhibition - the ability to maintain focus on the task at hand even in the face of distraction. However, there was no difference in the other two cognitive tests.Khan said.Another unexpected finding was that, while the participants who ate avocados had higher levels of lutein at the end of the study, the changes in lutein levels were not correlated with their cognitive changes.Edwards said.Although this study focused on avocados, other dietary sources of lutein, fiber and unsaturated fats - such as green leafy vegetables or eggs - also have potential cognitive and health benefits. The researchers say their study shows thatKhan said.Source: Eurekalert