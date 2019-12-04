Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise

Highlights:
- The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas is now
available from the International Society of Nephrology
- The Atlas highlights the rising global burden of
kidney diseases and inequity in access to kidney care
- It recommends several strategies that can be
adopted to tackle this global problem
The Global Kidney
Health Atlas incorporates the findings of a global study on the burden of
kidney disease and access to kidney care. The Atlas highlights various facets
of optimal kidney care, such as quality, affordability, and accessibility to
kidney healthcare services.
The
2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas
findings are being presented by the
International Society of Nephrology (ISN) in Melbourne, Australia. The results
highlight the current status of kidney healthcare infrastructure across 160
countries, which contain over 98 percent of the world's population. The Atlas
provides an exhaustive overview of the current health capacity for kidney care
across the globe.
Origin of the Global Kidney Health Atlas
The Global Kidney
Health Atlas originated in 2017, when the first Atlas was presented at the
World Congress of Nephrology, held in Mexico. At that time, there was great
variability in access to kidney care across all the World Health Organization
regions, especially the low and lower-middle income countries.
‘The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas highlights the burden of kidney disease and inequity in access to kidney care across the world and suggests urgent remedial measures.’
It was the first
systematic endeavor to collect data on access to health information,
medications, financial, and human resources, as well as models for service
delivery and R&D in the area of chronic kidney disease
(CKD),
which affects 10 percent of the global population. The current 2019 Atlas is
the second installment after the 2017 Atlas.
Kidney Health: Facts & Figures
- 0.1 percent of the
world's population has end-stage kidney
disease (ESKD)
- 14.5 million people will have ESKD by 2030, but
only 5.4 million with receive treatment
- Prevalence of ESKD is higher in upper-middle (0.1%)
and high (0.2%) income countries
- Prevalence of ESKD is lower in low (0.05%) and
lower-middle (0.07%) income countries
- 4 percent of people in low income and 10 percent in
lower-middle income countries have access to dialysis or kidney transplantation
- 30 percent of people in upper-middle and 60 percent
in high-income countries have access to dialysis or kidney transplantation 2 million people die annually worldwide due to lack of access to
dialysis or kidney transplantation
- Diabetes-related ESKD incidence
is higher than overall ESKD incidence
- Kidney diseases are associated with a higher risk
of heart attacks, strokes, and amputations
Barriers Preventing Access to Optimal Kidney
Care
The
major barriers that prevent access to optimal kidney care, as reported by
various countries
across the globe, are briefly highlighted below:
- Financial
barriers: 64 percent of countries
- Patient
knowledge/attitudes: 63 percent of countries
- Lack of
nephrologists: 60 percent of countries
- Lack of
general physicians: 58 percent of countries
- Distance
from healthcare facilities: 55 percent of countries
- Availability/access/capacity
of healthcare system: 55 percent of countries
- Lack of
political priority: 45 percent of countries
- Miscellaneous
barriers: 10 percent of countries
- No
barriers: 8 percent of countries
Key Recommendations of the Global Kidney
Health Atlas
- Increase healthcare financing for kidney diseases
- Introduce multidisciplinary teams, task shifting, and telemedicine
to tackle health personnel shortages
- Introduce surveillance systems to assess the burden of kidney
diseases
- Promote kidney disease care through advocacy and actionable policies
- Promote peritoneal dialysis for initial treatment, which involves
low-end technology and is cost-effective
- Develop innovative and affordable dialysis techniques through
scientific research
- Promote kidney transplantation through
legislation and health policies
Conclusion
The 2019 Global
Kidney Health Atlas is in favor of promoting public-funded non-dialysis
treatments for delaying progression of kidney diseases as a worldwide goal.
This is aimed at addressing the urgent issues of rising disease burden and
increasing kidney care expenses, especially for high-end interventions such as
hemodialysis and kidney transplantation.
References :
- Global Kidney Health Atlas - (https://www.theisn.org/all-articles/665-global-kidney-health-atlas)
Source: Medindia