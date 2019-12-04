Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas is now available from the International Society of Nephrology

The Atlas highlights the rising global burden of kidney diseases and inequity in access to kidney care

It recommends several strategies that can be adopted to tackle this global problem The Global Kidney Health Atlas incorporates the findings of a global study on the burden of kidney disease and access to kidney care. The Atlas highlights various facets of optimal kidney care, such as quality, affordability, and accessibility to kidney healthcare services. The Global Kidney Health Atlas incorporates the findings of a global study on the burden of kidney disease and access to kidney care. The Atlas highlights various facets of optimal kidney care, such as quality, affordability, and accessibility to kidney healthcare services.

Global Kidney Health Atlas: Disease Burden and Access to Kidney Care On the Rise



The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas findings are being presented by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) in Melbourne, Australia. The results highlight the current status of kidney healthcare infrastructure across 160 countries, which contain over 98 percent of the world's population. The Atlas provides an exhaustive overview of the current health capacity for kidney care across the globe.

Origin of the Global Kidney Health Atlas The Global Kidney Health Atlas originated in 2017, when the first Atlas was presented at the World Congress of Nephrology, held in Mexico. At that time, there was great variability in access to kidney care across all the World Health Organization regions, especially the low and lower-middle income countries.



‘The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas highlights the burden of kidney disease and inequity in access to kidney care across the world and suggests urgent remedial measures.’

Read More.. It was the first systematic endeavor to collect data on access to health information, medications, financial, and human resources, as well as models for service delivery and R&D in the area of

Kidney Health: Facts & Figures 0.1 percent of the world's population has end-stage kidney disease (ESKD)

14.5 million people will have ESKD by 2030, but only 5.4 million with receive treatment

Prevalence of ESKD is higher in upper-middle (0.1%) and high (0.2%) income countries

Prevalence of ESKD is lower in low (0.05%) and lower-middle (0.07%) income countries

4 percent of people in low income and 10 percent in lower-middle income countries have access to dialysis or kidney transplantation

30 percent of people in upper-middle and 60 percent in high-income countries have access to dialysis or kidney transplantation 2 million people die annually worldwide due to lack of access to dialysis or kidney transplantation

Diabetes-related ESKD incidence is higher than overall ESKD incidence

Kidney diseases are associated with a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and amputations Barriers Preventing Access to Optimal Kidney Care The major barriers that prevent access to optimal kidney care, as reported by various countries across the globe, are briefly highlighted below: Financial barriers: 64 percent of countries

64 percent of countries Patient knowledge/attitudes: 63 percent of countries

63 percent of countries Lack of nephrologists: 60 percent of countries

60 percent of countries Lack of general physicians: 58 percent of countries

58 percent of countries Distance from healthcare facilities: 55 percent of countries

55 percent of countries Availability/access/capacity of healthcare system: 55 percent of countries

55 percent of countries Lack of political priority: 45 percent of countries

45 percent of countries Miscellaneous barriers: 10 percent of countries

10 percent of countries No barriers: 8 percent of countries Key Recommendations of the Global Kidney Health Atlas Increase healthcare financing for kidney diseases

Introduce multidisciplinary teams, task shifting, and telemedicine to tackle health personnel shortages

Introduce surveillance systems to assess the burden of kidney diseases

Promote kidney disease care through advocacy and actionable policies

Promote peritoneal dialysis for initial treatment, which involves low-end technology and is cost-effective

Develop innovative and affordable dialysis techniques through scientific research

Promote kidney transplantation through legislation and health policies Conclusion The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas is in favor of promoting public-funded non-dialysis treatments for delaying progression of kidney diseases as a worldwide goal. This is aimed at addressing the urgent issues of rising disease burden and increasing kidney care expenses, especially for high-end interventions such as hemodialysis and kidney transplantation.



References :

Global Kidney Health Atlas - (https://www.theisn.org/all-articles/665-global-kidney-health-atlas)



Source: Medindia Thefindings are being presented by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) in Melbourne, Australia. The results highlight the current status of kidney healthcare infrastructure across 160 countries, which contain over 98 percent of the world's population. The Atlas provides an exhaustive overview of the current health capacity for kidney care across the globe.The Global Kidney Health Atlas originated in 2017, when the first Atlas was presented at the World Congress of Nephrology, held in Mexico. At that time, there was great variability in access to kidney care across all the World Health Organization regions, especially the low and lower-middle income countries.It was the first systematic endeavor to collect data on access to health information, medications, financial, and human resources, as well as models for service delivery and R&D in the area of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects 10 percent of the global population. The current 2019 Atlas is the second installment after the 2017 Atlas.The major barriers that prevent access to optimal kidney care, as reported by various countries across the globe, are briefly highlighted below:The 2019 Global Kidney Health Atlas is in favor of promoting public-funded non-dialysis treatments for delaying progression of kidney diseases as a worldwide goal. This is aimed at addressing the urgent issues of rising disease burden and increasing kidney care expenses, especially for high-end interventions such as hemodialysis and kidney transplantation.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: