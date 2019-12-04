Highlights
:
- Improving muscle
power, which is defined as the
ability to generate maximum force against a given load as quickly as
possible can enhance longevity
- Muscle training
must, therefore, focus on improving both muscle strength and power for optimal
outcomes
Better muscle power can increase longevity, reveals
a recent study at the Exercise Medicine Clinic - CLINIMEX, Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil.
Professor Claudio Gil Araújo, director of research and
education, Exercise Medicine Clinic - CLINIMEX, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the
author of this study, said:
"Our study shows for the first time that people with
more muscle power tend to live longer."
The findings of the study are being presented at EuroPrevent
2019, a congress of the European Society of Cardiology.
Muscle Power
and Muscle Strength
Greater muscle power is generated when a specific amount of
work is completed in a shorter time duration or more work is completed in a
specific time period. For example, climbing stairs faster needs more power
than climbing slowly. Therefore, the speed of movement is
important. However, holding a heavy object needs muscle strength rather than power.
Design of
Study & Findings - Muscle Power and Increased Longevity
- The study
included 3,878 non-athletes between the ages of 41-85 years and their
maximal muscle power was tested using the upright row exercise. The study
lasted from 2001-16
- The average age
of volunteers was 59 years, of which 68 percent were men and five percent were aged over 80 years
- The maximal muscle
power was the highest result achieved after two or three attempts with
- increasing loads
was and represented in terms of body weight (i.e. power per kg of body weight)
- Results obtained
were grouped into quartiles for comparing survival and analyzed separately for men and women
- Participants were
followed up on average for 6.5-years during which 247 men (10%) and 75
women (6%) died
- Average values
for muscle power were 2.5 watts/kg in males and 1.4 watts/kg in females
- Participants with
maximum muscle power more than the average value for their respective sex
(i.e. in quartiles three and four) showed the best rates of survival
- Participants in
quartiles one and two had, respectively, 10-13 times and 4-5 times
increased the risk of death compared
to those with maximal muscle power
The findings of the study indicate that persons with maximal
muscle power have longer survival rates.
Professor Araújo also pointed out that this is the first
instance that the
role of muscle power in improving longevity has been assessed
as previous
studies focused mainly on muscle strength, using the handgrip exercise.
Initial
Exercises to Improve Muscle Power
- As we age, muscle
power decreases and it is easy to improve muscle power particularly since
better muscle power has been found to increase longevity
- Power training
involves finding the ideal combination of speed and force for the weight
or load being lifted or moved
- Always consult
your doctor before starting a training routine and use a qualified trainer
to guide you when you start out
- For the study the
upright row exercise was chosen since it is a common action performed
routinely such as picking up stuff like groceries, lifting kids, etc
- Do multiple exercises that address both upper and lower
body muscles
- Select a load
having an optimal weight that is
not so easy to lift but also not so heavy that you can barely move it
- Perform three
sets of exercises repeating six to eight times moving the load as quickly
as possible but come back to rest at slow or normal speed
- Rest between each
set for at least 20 seconds to replenish the energy stored in the muscles before moving to the next set
- Do six to eight
repeats for each set
Increasing Muscle Power Further
- Begin with six
repeats in each set and if you feel comfortable, try and increase to eight
- If you find eight
repeats easy again, increase the weight and start with six repetitions
- If you find a
given weight or repeats uncomfortable, avoid "cheating" and go
back to lesser weights and lesser repeats to avoid injuries.
Some
Exercises That Increase Muscle Power
- Jump squats
- Medicine ball
throw exercises
- Overhead presses
- Deadlifts
- Bench presses
So,
try out these simple and easy muscle power exercises to live longer..
