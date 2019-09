Home Dialysis can Improve Quality of Life for Kidney Disease Patients

The Optimal Starts Approach

Observations from the Study

A research by Kaiser Permanente has studied the rise of at-home dialysis in the United States and has found that despite the increase in rates of people choosing this option, the country still lags behind. Kaiser Permanente in Northern California has reported a rise of 15 percent to 34 percent over 10 years among people starting voluntary at-home peritoneal dialysis, making it a convenient and safe option in managing advanced-stage kidney disease when compared to the center-based hemodialysis.The study has been published inand the lead author is Leonid V. Pravoverov, the Chief of Nephrology for Kaiser Permanente's East Bay service area.A system-wide Optimal Starts approach was initiated by Kaiser Permanente in 2008 with the objective of increasing at-home dialysis . It also included educating patient and caregiver, educating the provider and equipping them with support tools, streamlining systems-level processes, and monitoring and constant quality improvement.the senior author Alan S. Go, a Research Scientist with the Kaiser Permanente (Division of Research in Oakland, California) commented.Around 13,500 adult members of Kaiser Permanente in Northern California who began chronic dialysis between 2008 and 2018 were identified by the study. 80 percent of patients from the group that initiated at-home peritoneal dialysis remained on it one year after starting. There was a significant increase from 69 percent in 2008 to 84 percent in 2017 in this group.Dr. Go noted the rates of at-home peritoneal dialysis of Hong Kong (70%), Jalisco region in Mexico (51%), New Zealand (30%), and Canada (19%) being considerably higher than that of the United States. The less than 10 percent rates of at-home dialysis in the United States could be attributed to various reasons.Dr. Go was also quoted saying,Source: Medindia