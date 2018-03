List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Epilepsy. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Epilepsy

Brivaracetam Brivaracetam is an anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug which is used for the treatment of partial onset seizures along with other medications. This type of seizure usually affects only one part of the brain. The drug mainly acts by reducing the electrical activity of the brain. It is prescribed for people above 16 years of age.

Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia.

Clobazam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures.

Dimethylglycine Dimethylglycine is an amino acid which is used in combination with other active ingredients for the treatment of conditions like attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, allergies, respiratory disorders inflammation and cancer . Its efficacy in these cases, however, has not been established. Trade Names :

Divalproex is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache.

Ethosuximide Ethosuximide is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy. Trade Names :

Ethotoin Ethotoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.

Ezogabine Ezogabine is an anti-epileptic agent, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Felbamate Felbamate is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Flunarizine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for migraine occlusive peripheral vascular disease, vertigo of central and peripheral origin and as an adjuvant in the therapy of epilepsy.

Fosphenytoin Fosphenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures during neurosurgery and status epilepticus. Trade Names :

Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures.

Levetiracetam is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures. It works by reducing the activity in the brain. It can be used alone or with other antiepileptic medications.

Methsuximide Methsuximide is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.

Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain.

Perampanel Perampanel is an antiepileptic drug, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Phenacemide Phenacemide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for preventing or controlling seizures.

Phenobarbitone Phenobarbitone is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures, and treating sleep disorders. Trade Names :

Phenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus).

Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures. It is also effective against nerve-related pain as it decreases the number of pain signals sent out by the damaged nerves in the body. It is used in the management of postherpetic neuralgia (nerve pain caused by the chicken pox virus), painful peripheral neuropathy due to diabetes, nerve-related pain due to spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia (a condition where the patient has muscle and connective tissue pain). It is also used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.

Primidone Primidone is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures. Trade Names :

Rufinamide Rufinamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.

Trimethadione Trimethadione is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Valproic Acid is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression.

Vigabatrin Vigabatrin is an antiepileptic agent, prescribed for seizures. Trade Names :