Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Anagrelide Anagrelide is a platelet-reducing agent prescribed for thrombocythemia. Anagrelide works by slowing the production of platelets in the body.

Bosutinib Bosutinib is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML).

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Dasatinib Dasatinib is prescribed for blood cancer(Chronic Myeloid Leukemia). It is a protein-tyrosinekinase inhibitor. It blocks the action of an abnormal protein that signals cancer cells to multiply. Trade Names :

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Fosfestrol Fosfestrol is a hormonal chemotherapy agent, prescribed for malignant neoplasms. Especially used in the treatment of prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Leucovorin Leucovorin is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate. Trade Names : More...

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Mitoxantrone Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Trade Names :

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate is an antineoplastic agent (protein translation inhibitor), prescribed for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :