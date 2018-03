List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chest Pain. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chest Pain

Abciximab This medication prevent blood clotting by interfering with clumping of platelets. Trade Names :

Amlodipine Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It widens blood vessels and improves blood flow by not making the heart pump harder. Trade Names : More...

Amyl Nitrite Amyl Nitrite is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for angina pectoris.

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Benidipine Benidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. Trade Names :

Bivalirudin Bivalirudin is an anticoagulant (thrombin inhibitor), prescribed for preventing blood clots in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty ((PTCA) procedure to open blocked arteries). Trade Names :

Diltiazem Diltiazem is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain). Trade Names : More...

Erythrityl Tetranitrate Erythrityl tetranitrate is used for the treatment of angina pectoris, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. It has vasodilator properties. It relaxes blood vessels and reduces the work load of the heart. It also increases blood flow to the parts of the heart affected by reduced blood flow Trade Names :

Isosorbide Isosorbide is a nitrate, prescribed for angina pectoris due to coronary artery disease. Trade Names : More...

Ivabradine Ivabradine is a cardiotonic agent, prescribed for angina pectoris. Trade Names : More...

Nadolol Nadolol is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nadroparin Nadroparin is a low molecular weight heparin, prescribed for venous thromboembolism, pulmonary embolism and unstable angina. Trade Names : More...

Nicardipine Nicardipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nicorandil Nicorandil is a vasodilator, prescribed for angina pectoris (chest pain). Trade Names : More...

Nifedipine Nifedipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for angina (chest pain), high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms. Trade Names : More...

Nitroglycerin Ointment Nitroglycerin Ointment is a nitrate, prescribed for chest pain. Trade Names :

Nitroglycerin Skin Patches Nitroglycerin Skin Patches is a nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray Nitroglycerin Tablets, Capsules and Spray is an organic nitrate, prescribed for chest pain.

Oxprenolol Oxprenolol is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for angina pectoris, abnormal heart rhythms and high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Oxyfedrine Oxyfedrine is a vasodilator, prescribed for angina pectoris. Trade Names :

Pindolol Pindolol is a beta blocker, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names :

Propranolol Propranolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It is also used to prevent migraine headaches and recurrence of heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Ranolazine Ranolazine is an anti-anginal compound, prescribed for chest pain either alone or combined with other medication. Trade Names :

Ticagrelor Ticagrelor is a platelet aggregation inhibitor, prescribed for reducing death rate in patients with myocardial infarction and angina pectoris.

Trimetazidine Hydrochloride Trimetazidine is an anti-ischemic (anti-anginal) drug, prescribed for angina pectoris.

Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10 Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10 is a Co-enzyme (Coenzyme Q-10), prescribed for heart failure, angina pectoris (chest pain), high blood pressure, Parkinson's disease, gum disease, and type 2 diabetes.