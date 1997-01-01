medindia
Drugs for Bone Marrow Transplantation

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Bone Marrow Transplantation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Busulphan

Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Filgrastim

Filgrastim stimulates the production of white blood cells. It is prescribed for neutropenia. It is also used to decrease the incidence of infection in cancer patients who are under chemotherapy treatment or a bone marrow transplant. It may be given to cancer patients prior to chemotherapy, following which the white blood cells are collected. These are then given back into the patient after chemotherapy so that the white blood cell count comes back to normal.
Trade Names :
Finabold | Grastim | Grafeel (300mcg) | Grafeel PFS (300mcg/mL)

Midostaurin

Midostaurin is a kinase inhibitor prescribed as a combination therapy with cytarabine and daunorubicin for treating adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia who are detected as FLT3 mutation-positive by an FDA approved test. It is also used for treating aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) or mast cell leukemia (MCL).

Molgramostim

Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation. It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir induced neutropenia. It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome, a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing. This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Sargramostim

Sargramostim is a hematopoietic agent, prescribed for severe, life-threatening infections after chemotherapy for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.
Trade Names :
EMGRAST-M vial
Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
About - Types of Bone Marrow Transplantation - Indications for Bone Marrow Transplantation - Complications of Bone Marrow Transplantation - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


