List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Bone Marrow Transplantation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Busulphan Busulphan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for chronic myelogenous leukemia. It is also used for bone marrow transplantation.

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Filgrastim Filgrastim stimulates the production of white blood cells. It is prescribed for neutropenia. It is also used to decrease the incidence of infection in cancer patients who are under chemotherapy treatment or a bone marrow transplant. It may be given to cancer patients prior to chemotherapy, following which the white blood cells are collected. These are then given back into the patient after chemotherapy so that the white blood cell count comes back to normal. Trade Names :

Fluconazole Fluconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for vaginal candidiasis, pneumonia, meningitis and fungal infections of the mouth, throat, liver, kidneys, heart, urinary tract and abdomen. Trade Names : More...

Ganciclovir Ganciclovir is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis (eye infection that can cause blindness) in people who have received organ or bone marrow transplants. It prevents the spread of CMV virus. Trade Names :

Immune Globulin Intravenous Immune Globulin Intravenous is a blood product administered intravenously, prescribed for primary immunodeficiency. Trade Names : More...

Midostaurin Midostaurin is a kinase inhibitor prescribed as a combination therapy with cytarabine and daunorubicin for treating adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia who are detected as FLT3 mutation-positive by an FDA approved test. It is also used for treating aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) or mast cell leukemia (MCL).

Molgramostim This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation . It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir induced neutropenia. It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome , a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing.