Drugs for Bone Marrow Transplantation

Molgramostim is an immune stimulator which is prescribed to correct neutropenia -the condition that causes low levels of neutrophils - following a high dose chemotherapy regimen or bone marrow transplantation
.
It is a granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a human protein which is also recommended for the treatment of ganciclovir
induced neutropenia.
It is also used in acute respiratory distress syndrome
, a life threatening condition because of the difficulty in breathing.
This drug is not approved in most places, including the US. The UK has granted orphan drug status for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.