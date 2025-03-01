Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, March 01). World Hearing Day 2025: Changing Mindsets for Better Hearing . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 01, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hearing-day-2025-changing-mindsets-for-better-hearing-219066-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Hearing Day 2025: Changing Mindsets for Better Hearing". Medindia. Mar 01, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hearing-day-2025-changing-mindsets-for-better-hearing-219066-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Hearing Day 2025: Changing Mindsets for Better Hearing". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hearing-day-2025-changing-mindsets-for-better-hearing-219066-1.htm. (accessed Mar 01, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. World Hearing Day 2025: Changing Mindsets for Better Hearing. Medindia, viewed Mar 01, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hearing-day-2025-changing-mindsets-for-better-hearing-219066-1.htm.