Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) for Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Written by Dr. Pavan Kumar Bapatla , Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani M.Sc, Ph.D ( Bioinformatics) on Feb 28 2025 2:36 PM

AI enhances brain tumor diagnosis using DNA methylation, improving accuracy and identifying new therapeutic targets with explainable AI and Random Forest models.

Highlights:
  • AI-based tumor classification uses DNA methylation for accurate diagnosis
  • The XAI framework improves tumor classification transparency
  • DNA methylation patterns help in precision medicine and early cancer detection
Brain tumors are growths of abnormal cells in the brain. It is one of the most adverse forms of cancer and requires precise classification for accurate diagnosis and treatment (1 Trusted Source
Explainable artificial intelligence of DNA methylation-based brain tumor diagnostics

Go to source).

AI-Based Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Traditional diagnostic methods depend on histopathology, but with recent advancements in genomics, machine learning (ML) has become an important tool in analyzing genomic data and accurate tumor classification. However, the decision-making process of these ML models is not validated.

The study developed an explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) framework designed to enhance the interpretability of DNA methylation-based brain tumor classification.


DNA Methylation and Tumor Classification

DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification that influences gene expression and plays an important role in brain tumor biology. The Heidelberg brain tumor classifier, an ML-based model, utilizes genome-wide DNA methylation profiles to classify over 100 different molecular brain tumor types.

However, the black-box nature of ML models is not fully understood about how these classifications are made. The newly developed XAI framework aims to identify the specific DNA methylation patterns for classification decisions.


AI Framework for Brain Tumor Diagnostics

The XAI framework uses the Random Forest (RF) algorithm to analyze methylation data. RF has multiple decision trees, where each tree selects the most specific and informative features to distinguish between tumor types.

By analyzing probe usage within these decision trees, it identifies key DNA methylation sites responsible for classification. This method enables both global and local interpretability, identifying patterns across tumor types and unique biomarkers for individual tumor classes.


DNA Methylation: A Key to Tumor Treatment

The study found that tumors are distinguished by methylation patterns in enhancers, CpG islands, and heterochromatic domains. These regions regulate gene expression and tumor development, making them potential targets for further study.

Many genes share similar methylation patterns across different tumor classes, enhancing their accuracy and increasing the reliability of diagnoses. Understanding methylation patterns can help identify new therapeutic targets. For example, the RET oncogene is highly expressed in specific tumor classes, making it a potential target for precision medicine.

This interpretable AI can be adapted to future versions of brain tumor classifiers and extended to other cancer types, including sarcomas and meningiomas. It also has potential applications in liquid biopsies, enabling early cancer detection and monitoring.

Reference:
  1. Explainable artificial intelligence of DNA methylation-based brain tumor diagnostics - (https://www.researchgate.net/journal/Nature-Communications-2041-1723/publication/389177096_Explainable_artificial_intelligence_of_DNA_methylation-based_brain_tumor_diagnostics/links/67b7f8b7461fb56424e3f24b/Explainable-artificial-intelligence-of-DNA-methylation-based-brain-tumor-diagnostics.pdf?origin=scientificContributions)

Source-Medindia


