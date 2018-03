List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Alfuzosin Alfuzosin is an alpha blocker, which is prescribed to reduce the symptoms of enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia) like difficulty with urination and incomplete emptying of bladder in men. It works by relaxing the smooth muscles in the prostate and neck of the bladder to allow urine to flow out more easily. Trade Names : More...

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Doxazosin Doxazosin is an alpha blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and benign prostatic hyperplasia (an enlarged prostate). It relaxes the muscles around the urethra and decreases chances of surgery. Trade Names : More...

Dutasteride Dutasteride is a 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor, prescribed for an enlarged prostate treatment. It blocks the production of a natural substance that enlarges the prostate and reduces the need for surgery. Trade Names : More...

Dutasteride And Tamsulosin Dutasteride And Tamsulosin contains 5 alpha-reductase inhibitor and alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Finasteride Finasteride is a synthetic antiandrogen, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and hair loss. Trade Names : More...

Prazosin Prazosin is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Trade Names : More...

Silodosin Silodosin is an alpha blocker, prescribed to reduce the symptoms of enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia) like incomplete emptying of bladder in men and frequent urination. It works by relaxing muscles in the prostate and bladder neck. Trade Names :

Tamsulosin Tamsulosin is an alpha blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or prostate enlargement. It improves the flow of urine by relaxing the muscles of the prostate and the lower part of the bladder. Trade Names : More...