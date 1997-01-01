Drugs for Back Pain

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Back Pain. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Back Pain

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen. It is prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen increases the effects of hydrocodone, which is an opioid pain medication.

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin and Oxycodone Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Buprenorphine Buprenorphine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Trade Names : More...

Chondroitin Costochondritis • Urinary tract infection Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • Achondroplasia Herniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing Polychondritis Trade Names :

Diethylamine Salicylate Diethylamine salicylate has painkilling and anti-inflammatory properties. It is used for the treatment of muscle pain or joint pain like rheumatism. It is also used for the treatment of sciatica , sprains, and strains. Trade Names :

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Indomethacin Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling. Trade Names : More...

Ketoprofen Ketoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, fever and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Mefenamic Acid Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions. Trade Names : More...

Meperidine Meperidine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Metamizole headache, It has been banned in several countries including the United States and India due to its ability to reduce white blood cell counts and cause a condition called agranulocytosis. Metamizole is a painkiller used for the treatment of fever toothache , postoperative pain and other painful conditions. It belongs to the group non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Methadone Methadone is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Nabumetone Nabumetone is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agent(NSAIA), used to treat pain and inflammation associated with muscle, bone and joint disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Trade Names :

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...

Nefopam Nefopam is a non-opioid analgesic, prescribed for relief of moderate to severe pain. Trade Names :

Nimesulide Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful inflammatory conditions, back pain, dysmenorrhea, postoperative pain, osteoarthritis, and fever. Trade Names : More...

Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Pentazocine and Naloxone Pentazocine and Naloxone is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain. It inhibits the action of the substances that cause pain.

Pethidine Pethidine is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain, for example labor pain, before and during a surgical operation. Trade Names :

Salsalate Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sulindac Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tapentadol Tapentadol is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe acute pain. Trade Names :