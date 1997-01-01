medindia
Drugs for Back Pain

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Back Pain. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Back Pain

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate

This is a combination of the narcotic hydrocodone and non-narcotic pain reliever acetaminophen. It is prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Acetaminophen increases the effects of hydrocodone, which is an opioid pain medication.

Aspirin and Oxycodone

Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin sulfate serves as an important structural component of cartilage that provides mechanical resistance against compression, shear, and friction. These cartilage act as a rubber-like padding for the joints. Chondroitin sulfate improves the shock absorbing capacity of collagen by delivering nutrients to the cartilage and prevents the enzyme that breaks down. It also enhances the formation of new joint cartilage. Chondroitin sulfate is prescribed to treat osteoarthritis where the cartilage in the joints breaks down. It is often used in combination with glucosamine sulfate or glucosamine hydrochloride and manganese ascorbate. It is also recommended in: • Cataract surgery • AchondroplasiaCostochondritisHerniation of the spinal disc • Relapsing PolychondritisUrinary tract infection
Trade Names :
Flexibel

Diclofenac

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) prescribed to treat mild-to-moderate musculoskeletal pain. It helps to relieve: • Tenderness, stiffness, and inflammation due to osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. • Musculoskeletal pain due to sprains, strains or other causes. • Migraine headache and other types of headache. • Painful menstrual cramps. • Pre and post-operative pain. • Pain due to kidney stones and gallstones. Diclofenac works by blocking the effects of the cyclo-oxygenase enzyme thereby reducing the synthesis of prostaglandins, which are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
Trade Names :
Dicol Iv | Inac | Nac | Soludol | Naclo | Nac | Voveran | Inac Dt | Diclonac | Agile
More...

Duloxetine

Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain.
Trade Names :
Dulojoy | Sympta | Symbal | Dulx | Sylonex (20 mg) | Symbal -M (20 mg) | Dulotin | DLX | Dultin (20mg) | Duloxee
More...

Meperidine

Meperidine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Metamizole

Metamizole is a painkiller used for the treatment of fever, headache, toothache, postoperative pain and other painful conditions. It belongs to the group non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It has been banned in several countries including the United States and India due to its ability to reduce white blood cell counts and cause a condition called agranulocytosis.

Methadone

Methadone is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain.

Pentazocine and Naloxone

Pentazocine and Naloxone is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain. It inhibits the action of the substances that cause pain.

Salsalate

Salsalate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain and inflammation due to arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Sulindac

Sulindac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Tenoxicam

Tenoxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain and inflammation in muscles and joints.
Trade Names :
Tobitil | Novotil
Back Pain

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.
About - Causes of Back Pain - Symptoms of Back Pain - Diagnosis of Back Pain - Treatment and Exercises of Back Pain - Prevention of Back Pain - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


