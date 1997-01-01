Physiotherapy Utilities

Physiotherapy is a discipline of medicine where physical methods such as remedial exercises, manipulation or massage or other electrical modalities are used to improve or relieve physical ailments usually after an accident or an operation.Different conditions require different forms of physiotherapy. For example for Cervical spondylosis the treatment of choice is between - short wave diathermy, neck massage, traction or wearing a neck collar or a combination of these treatment methods.This 'Physiotherapy Utility' of medindia helps you identify the right tool for your condition.