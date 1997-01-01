medindia
Physiotherapy Utilities

Physiotherapy is a discipline of medicine where physical methods such as remedial exercises, manipulation or massage or other electrical modalities are used to improve or relieve physical ailments usually after an accident or an operation.

Different conditions require different forms of physiotherapy. For example for Cervical spondylosis the treatment of choice is between - short wave diathermy, neck massage, traction or wearing a neck collar or a combination of these treatment methods.

This 'Physiotherapy Utility' of medindia helps you identify the right tool for your condition.
Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator

Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Blood Group Calculator

Blood Group Calculator

Blood group calculator gives you a detailed outlook of various blood groups, and also calculates the blood group of a child based on their parent’s blood group and Rh type.

Constipation Calculator

Constipation Calculator

Chronic Constipation or Severe Constipation Calculator checks if you have irregular bowel movements or other symptoms of constipation and informs the severity of your condition.

Hair Loss Calculator

Hair Loss Calculator

Hairloss or Alopecia calculator for men predicts your chances of going bald depending on your inheritance and stress level. Baldness Calculator provides information on hairloss facts.

Teeth Chart

Teeth Chart

Do you know how many canines or molar teeth you have and what is their function? Find out from this interactive calculator.

