Red Eyes After Swimming? How to Protect Your Eyes from Pool Irritation

"Swimmer's Eye" can ruin your pool time, but it's preventable! Goggles, hygiene, and care are all you need to keep your eyes smiling.

Highlights: Swimmer’s eyes are common among frequent swimmers, characterized by redness and irritation

Chlorine in water combines with sweat and urine to form chloramine

Chloramine is a potential irritant to the eyes, skin and lungs

Why do you get red, irritated eyes after swimming?



Did You Know?

Swimming with contacts? Think again! Increased risk of infections, corneal abrasion, or worse. Protect your eyes—wear goggles and skip the lenses. #eyecare #swimming #medindia’

Effect of Chlorine on Eyes

What You Should Know About Swimming and Your Eyes



Why do Eyes get Irritated and Red After Swimming?

Chemical Conjuctivitis

Disruption of Tear Film

Bacterial Contamination

Remedies for Swimmer’s Eyes

After swimming rinse your eyes with fresh water or saline solutions to remove chlorine and irritants.

Use preservative-free artificial tears to soothe dryness and restore moisture. Avoid redness reducing drops, it can cause rebound irritation with prolonged use.

Reinsert contact lenses 20-30 minutes after swimming as it can prevent lens adhesion and reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

How to Prevent Redness in the Eye after Swimming?

Swimming Goggles

Avoid Contact Lenses

Shower Before Entering the Pool

Practice Proper Pool Hygiene

Is it Safe to Swim with Contact Lenses?

Increased risk of eye infections

Corneal abrasion or injury

Rare but severe complications like retinal detachment

Swimming is a recreational activity practiced by many worldwide. It offers many benefits like better heart health , improved muscle strength and stress relief. Swimmers frequently experience a condition known as swimmer’s eyes characterized by redness, irritation and discomfort ().It is due to chlorinated water and other factors associated with swimming pools. This is harmless but if not treated can lead to discomfort or even infections that can discourage swimmers from continuing swimming.Chlorine is used for pool sanitation but can have unexpected side effects on the eyes like redness, sensitivity to light and stinging pain.Chlorine does not kill all harmful pathogens; some resistant pathogens can aggravate irritation or lead to infection ().The causes for swimmer's eyes are: Chlorine used to clean swimming pools combines with sweat and urine to form chloramines. Chloramines are irritants that cause redness, itching and burning sensation in the eyes. It can cause skin and respiratory infections : The natural tear film of eyes is washed away if they are exposed to water for a longer duration leading to dryness and irritation: Chlorine is added to water to kill harmful microorganisms but some bacteria and viruses like adenovirus can survive chlorinated water and cause infections.Swimmer’s eye is caused due to the combined effect of all the reasons mentioned earlier.: Wear high-quality goggles with watertight seal and UV protection during outdoor swimming. Ensure proper fit to avoid water seepage.: Contact lenses can trap irritants and bacteria in them, increasing the risk of infection. If lenses are a must, then use daily disposable lenses and wear protective goggles.: Showering can wash off sweat, oils and debris and reduce water chloramine formation.: swimmers must follow hygiene protocols like avoid urinating water and taking regular breaks to reduce sweat accumulation.The US Food and Drug Administration and eye care professionals strongly advise against swimming with contact lenses because ofSwimmer’s eye is a common but preventable condition. By following precautionary protocols swimmers can enjoy the benefits of swimming without compromising eye health. It is better to consult an ophthalmologist or eye doctor if symptoms persist for a longer duration.Source-Medindia