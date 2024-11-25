Red Eyes After Swimming? How to Protect Your Eyes from Pool Irritation

"Swimmer's Eye" can ruin your pool time, but it's preventable! Goggles, hygiene, and care are all you need to keep your eyes smiling.

Highlights: Swimmer’s eyes are common among frequent swimmers, characterized by redness and irritation

Chlorine in water combines with sweat and urine to form chloramine

Chloramine is a potential irritant to the eyes, skin and lungs

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Why do you get red, irritated eyes after swimming?



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Swimming with contacts? Think again! Increased risk of infections, corneal abrasion, or worse. Protect your eyes—wear goggles and skip the lenses. #eyecare #swimming #medindia’

Swimming with contacts? Think again! Increased risk of infections, corneal abrasion, or worse. Protect your eyes—wear goggles and skip the lenses. #eyecare #swimming #medindia’

Advertisement

Effect of Chlorine on Eyes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

What You Should Know About Swimming and Your Eyes



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Why do Eyes get Irritated and Red After Swimming?

Chemical Conjuctivitis

Disruption of Tear Film

Bacterial Contamination

Advertisement

Remedies for Swimmer’s Eyes

After swimming rinse your eyes with fresh water or saline solutions to remove chlorine and irritants.

Use preservative-free artificial tears to soothe dryness and restore moisture. Avoid redness reducing drops, it can cause rebound irritation with prolonged use.

Reinsert contact lenses 20-30 minutes after swimming as it can prevent lens adhesion and reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

How to Prevent Redness in the Eye after Swimming?

Swimming Goggles

Avoid Contact Lenses

Shower Before Entering the Pool

Practice Proper Pool Hygiene

Is it Safe to Swim with Contact Lenses?

Increased risk of eye infections

Corneal abrasion or injury

Rare but severe complications like retinal detachment

Why do you get red, irritated eyes after swimming? - (https://www.centreforsight.net/blog/why-do-you-get-red-irritated-eyes-after-swimming/) What You Should Know About Swimming and Your Eyes - (https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/swimming-contacts-your-eyes)