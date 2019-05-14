medindia

Swimming Safety Tips for This Summer

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 14, 2019 at 1:03 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On a sizzling hot summer day, taking a refreshing bath at the swimming pool can make you feel fresh and cool. However, make sure to follow a few simple swimming safety tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from drowning.
Swimming Safety Tips for This Summer
Swimming Safety Tips for This Summer

Temperatures are heating up in the Las Vegas valley, which means more people are heading to the pool. And while swimming is a great form of physical activity for all ages and a good way to beat the heat, safety should always remain an important priority  especially for young children.

UNLV School of Public Health professor Jennifer Pharr has led multiple studies related to swimming safety, including an investigation of youth swimming skills and method of instruction.

"Our research found that nearly half of children between the ages of 4 and 18 have no to low swimming ability," said Pharr. "It is unfortunate that drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children because it is preventable."

To ensure pool safety and overall fun, Pharr offers a few tips for parents and children that follow the ABCD's of drowning prevention:
  • Adult supervision of children who do not know how to swim or have low swimming ability. In 2017, 859 children under 18 died due to drowning. It is critical that adults keep an eye on children whenever they are around water as they might not understand the dangers or overestimate their abilities.
  • Barriers around pools. The Southern Nevada Pool Code has provisions requiring pools to have layers of protection, such as fences with self-latching gates around pools. Barriers are valuable tools to keep children safe as research has shown that pool fencing can reduce drowning deaths by fifty percent among young children. Many jurisdictions nationwide have similar codes and guidelines.
  • Classes. Take swimming lessons from a certified instructor. Our research team found that formal lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88 percent, and children who learn to swim from a certified instructor are two times more likely to have good swimming ability. Furthermore, children who are encouraged to swim by their parents are more likely to not only have good swimming ability, but to enjoy swimming.
  • Devices. Life jackets, arm floaties, and swim donuts are just a few examples of easy-to-transport tools that children with no- to low-swimming ability can use to enjoy pool time with their friends.

Drowning prevention strategies are especially crucial for children who are low-income, black, or female, as they are at the highest risk for low swimming ability, according to research by Pharr's team.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

Top 14 Health Benefits of Scuba Diving

Scuba diving is an incredible underwater diving which offers smart health benefits to your mind and body. Swimming under the sea can improve your muscle health and help explore the beauty of marine life from tiny fishes to amazing corals.

How to Shed the Extra Pounds with Water Aerobics

Water aerobics is fast becoming a popular fitness mantra. It involves exercises performed in water. It helps tone the body, achieve stamina and lose weight.

Beach Swimmers at Potential Risk of Exposure to Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

The findings suggest that surfers and sea swimmers in the UK were at highest risk of exposure to E.coli, due to their tendency to swallow more water.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

What's New on Medindia

New Drug Discovery Approach Could Help Develop Personalized Neuropsychiatric Treatments

Know Chocolates Better

Novel Compounds Identified That Overcome Resistance To Malarial Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive