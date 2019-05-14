On a sizzling hot summer day, taking a refreshing bath at the swimming pool can make you feel fresh and cool. However, make sure to follow a few simple swimming safety tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from drowning.

Swimming Safety Tips for This Summer

‘Swimming is a great form of physical activity for all ages and an excellent way to beat the summer heat. So, hurry up, take adequate swimming lessons from a certified instructor and grab your swimming pool safety equipment such as life jackets, arm floaties, and swim donuts to have a safe and refreshing bath this summer season.’

Adult supervision of children who do not know how to swim or have low swimming ability. In 2017, 859 children under 18 died due to drowning. It is critical that adults keep an eye on children whenever they are around water as they might not understand the dangers or overestimate their abilities.

Temperatures are heating up in the Las Vegas valley, which means more people are heading to the pool. And while swimming is a great form of physical activity for all ages and a good way to beat the heat, safety should always remain an important priority  especially for young children.UNLV School of Public Health professor Jennifer Pharr has led multiple studies related to swimming safety, including an investigation of youth swimming skills and method of instruction."Our research found that nearly half of children between the ages of 4 and 18 have no to low swimming ability," said Pharr. "It is unfortunate that drowning is the leading cause of injury death among children because it is preventable."To ensure pool safety and overall fun, Pharr offers a few tips for parents and children that follow theDrowning prevention strategies are especially crucial for children who are low-income, black, or female, as they are at the highest risk for low swimming ability, according to research by Pharr's team.Source: Newswise