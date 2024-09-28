How Body Roundness Signals Heart Health?



What is Body Roundness Index (BRI)

Compared to participants in the low-stable BRI level group, the risk of cardiovascular disease in the moderate-stable BRI level group increased by 61%, and the risk in the high-stable BRI level group increased by 163%.

When researchers accounted for demographic variables, medical history and cardiac medication history, significant differences in CVD were still observed in the moderate-stable BRI and high-stable BRI groups when compared to the low-stable BRI group.

After further accounting for health measures, including blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels, the participants in the moderate-stable BRI group and the high-stable BRI group still had a higher risk of CVD diagnosis during the study period.

The incidence of stroke and cardiac events was also significantly higher among participants in the moderate-stable and high-stable BRI level groups.

The study analyzed the health data for more than 9,935 adults living in China, ages 45 years and older, with an average age of 58 years at the beginning of the study. 53% of participants self-identified as men and 47% as women. All participants in the study analysis group had not reported a physician diagnosis of cardiovascular disease from 2011 to 2015.

Participants were located in 150 counties across 28 provinces, and the sample used the lowest level of government organization - administrative villages in rural areas and neighborhoods in urban areas - as primary sampling units. Participants’ waist circumference and height were measured by medical staff from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention at their households when they enrolled in the study.

Follow-up measurements were taken every two years by medical staff. The body roundness index of each participant was calculated using a standard formula factoring in waist circumference and height. Blood samples from participants were also collected at enrollment, which was in 2011-2012, and again in 2013-2014. This study used blood samples from 2011-2012.

Blood pressure measurements were taken by medical staff with an electronic blood pressure monitor after five minutes of rest in the sitting position. The analysis used the average of three measurements taken at each visit; there were two visits in 2011-2012 and in 2013-2014.

Staff also recorded participants’ health history and demographic information, including the presence of chronic disease and lifestyle risk factors.

The participants were asked to self-report throughout the study follow-up period if they had been diagnosed by a health professional with a heart attack, stroke, angina, coronary heart disease, heart failure or other heart conditions.

