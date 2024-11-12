Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, November 12). Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 12, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/aging-and-balance-how-a-simple-30-second-test-can-reveal-your-health-217925-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health ". Medindia. Nov 12, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/aging-and-balance-how-a-simple-30-second-test-can-reveal-your-health-217925-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health ". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/aging-and-balance-how-a-simple-30-second-test-can-reveal-your-health-217925-1.htm. (accessed Nov 12, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Aging and Balance: How a Simple 30-Second Test Can Reveal Your Health . Medindia, viewed Nov 12, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/aging-and-balance-how-a-simple-30-second-test-can-reveal-your-health-217925-1.htm.