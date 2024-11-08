Combat Hypertension With Just 5 Minutes of Exercise Daily

Just 5 minutes of exercise can lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease risk. High-intensity workouts are more effective than walking.
Five Minutes of Intense Exercise to Lower Blood PressureIt is called a ‘silent killer’ as there are no proper symptoms. Joint senior author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, Director of the ProPASS Consortium from the Charles Perkins Centre said: “High blood pressure is one of the biggest health issues globally, but there may be relatively accessible ways to overcome the problem other than medication.”
Just doing five extra minutes of intense exercise every day can lower blood pressure. This shows how important short and high-intensity movements are in blood pressure management. The research was carried out by analyzing the health data of 14,761 volunteers from five countries to find how replacing one type of movement behavior with another is associated with blood pressure.
Reduce Heart Disease by Replacing Sitting with ExercisesDaily activity was categorized into sleep, sedentary behavior like sitting, slow walking, fast walking, standing, and vigorous exercises like running, cycling, and stair climbing. They found that replacing sedentary behavior with 20-27 minutes of exercise per day could potentially reduce heart diseases by 28% at a population level.
First author Dr Jo Blodgett from the Division of Surgery and Interventional Science at UCL and the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health said that for most people, intense exercise has reduced their blood pressure more than less intense exercise like walking.
Any kind of exercise will show a positive effect on lowering blood pressure in a short time. “For those who don’t do a lot of exercise, walking did still have some positive benefits for blood pressure. But if you want to change your blood pressure, putting more demand on the cardiovascular system through exercise will have the greatest effect.”
