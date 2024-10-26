About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 26 2024 12:43 PM

Sleep is essential for physical health, mental acuity, and job performance, with specific needs varying by age. Implementing good sleep habits can improve overall well-being.

Highlights:
  • Sleep is crucial for physical and mental health, impacting mood and cognitive functions
  • Individual sleep needs vary by age, with adults needing 7-9 hours
  • Consistent sleep habits and a good environment can significantly improve sleep quality
Sleep is one of the essential biological processes that people hardly ever look at in this fast-paced world again. It is an essential dimension in health and wellness that affects everything from physical well-being to mental acuity. For this reason, it is therefore very crucial for one to have enough sleep (1 Trusted Source
Go to source):
Physical Health: Sleep is claimed to be associated with a number of health problems, from gaining weight to lowered immunity, high blood pressure, and depression. Furthermore, sleep regulates the production of hormones which in turn could influence metabolism and growth.

Mental Health: Sleep is essential to manage mood, increase attention span, and to improve cognitive efficiency. In the absence of sleep, one easily becomes irritable, cannot concentrate, and even makes bad judgments in decision-making.

Job Performance: The individual who is well-rested works more productively, creatively, and alertly.

Individual Sleep Needs

The number of hours of sleep regarded as sufficient is relative to age. However, one can identify the fact that the mentioned needs differ from one individual to another. While some perform well on the lower end of the recommended amount, others do very well on more sleep.

Recommended Sleep Durations by Age Group


Older Adult (≥ 65 Years): 7-8 hours
  • Adult (26-64 Years): 7-9 hours
  • Young Adult (18-25 Years): 7-9 hours
  • Teenager (14-17 Years): 8-10 hours
  • School Age (6-13 Years): 9-11 hours
  • Preschool (3-5 Years): 10-13 hours
  • Toddler (1-2 Years): 11-14 hours
  • Infant (4-11 Months): 12-15 hours
  • Newborn (0-3 Months): 14-17 hours

Tips for Improving Sleep Quality

  • Be Consistent on Your Sleep/Wakeup Schedule
  • Develop a Good Night’s Sleep Routine
  • Improving Your Environment for Sleep
  • Limit Screen Time Before Bed
  • Manage Stress
  • Watch Your Diet
  • Regular Exercise
Allowing enough sleep and adopting these practices bring about a better health, well-being, and quality of life to one's living.

Reference:
  1. How Much Sleep Do You Really Need? - (https://www.thensf.org/how-many-hours-of-sleep-do-you-really-need/)

Source-Medindia
