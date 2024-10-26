Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 26). How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?. Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 26, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-much-sleep-do-you-really-need-217747-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?". Medindia. Oct 26, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-much-sleep-do-you-really-need-217747-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "How Much Sleep Do You Really Need?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-much-sleep-do-you-really-need-217747-1.htm. (accessed Oct 26, 2024).