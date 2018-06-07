Smart Bandages Improve Healing of Chronic Wounds

Highlights
:
- Smart bandages applied on chronic
wounds have sensors that can assess the condition of the wound and whether
it is healing properly so that drugs can be delivered on demand
- Application of smart bandages have
been shown to aid the natural healing process and achieve improved healing
of chronic non-healing wounds
- Diabetes, burn wounds and certain
conditions are associated with ulcers or wounds that take a long time to
heal with recurrent infections and possible amputation in some cases.
Smart bandages could significantly
improve healing of chronic wounds that take a long time to heal, according to a
recent laboratory study conducted by a team of engineers at Tufts University
who have developed this novel concept. The findings of the study appear in the
journal Small.
"We've been able to take a new
approach to bandages because of the emergence of flexible electronics,"
said Sameer Sonkusale, Ph.D. professor of electrical and computer engineering
at Tufts University's School of Engineering and corresponding co-author for the
study. "In fact, flexible electronics have made many wearable medical devices
possible, but bandages have changed little since the beginnings of medicine. We
are simply applying modern technology to an ancient art in the hopes of
improving outcomes for an intractable problem."
What
are Smart Bandages and How do Smart Bandages Work?
Smart bandages are similar to traditional
bandages that are applied on wounds to aid healing. However, the smart bandages
are designed with inbuilt pH and
temperature sensors
that can monitor the degree of infection, inflammation
and status of the wound.

Wounds healing well normally have a pH between 5.5 to 6.5
, while non-healing and infected wounds may
have pH greater than 6.5. Similarly the temperature
of a wound that has more inflammation will be more
than a less inflamed
wound.
These two parameters (pH and temperature)
are measured by the inbuilt sensors and the microprocessor
present in the smart bandage reads and interprets
the data. If the wound is inflamed or infected, the heating element
incorporated within the smart bandage heats the drug
carrier
which delivers the drug gel to the wound on demand so that healing can be
better.
All the components such as the sensors,
heating element, drug carrier and microprocessor are integrated to a
transparent medical tape creating a flexible
bandage less than 3 mm in thickness
.
Components were chosen so that the
bandage could be low cost and disposable
.However, the microprocessor is reusable.
Problems
Associated With Chronic Non-healing Wounds
- Non-healing chronic
wounds that occur in diabetes or burn injuries pose a serious
treatment challenge with recurrent
infections, sometimes severe enough to require amputation.
- About 15 percent of Medicare
beneficiaries undergo treatment for chronic wound or wound infection
estimated to cost the healthcare
system a whopping $28 billion, according to reports appearing in Value
in Health.
- Most of these patients are elderly
with poor mobility, and unable to
care for themselves or dress the wound regularly or visit the healthcare
facility. Despite this, chronic wounds are typically treated at home or in
outpatient setting.
Smart bandages could help overcome some
of these problems by providing real time monitoring of the wound and drug
delivery with possibly only a reduced need for intervention by patients,
caregivers and lesser visits to the clinic.
Other
Features that can be
Added to
Make the
Smart Bandage Smarter
Sonkusale and his team have also
developed oxygenation sensors - another marker of wound healing - which can be
incorporated into the bandage. Thus wound healing and inflammation can be
monitored by various other biomarkers as well, in addition to measuring pH and
temperature.
"The smart bandage we created, with
pH and temperature sensors and antibiotic drug delivery, is really a prototype
for a wide range of possibilities," said Sonkusale. "One can imagine
embedding other sensing components, drugs, and growth factors that treat
different conditions in response to different healing markers."
Future
Plans
The smart bandages have been successfully
tested under laboratory conditions. Now pre-clinical trials are ongoing to find
out whether the smart bandages offer significant advantages in aiding healing
compared to traditional bandages, dressings and other wound care products
currently available.
In conclusion, if the planned studies
show smart bandages to be superior to traditional bandages and other products,
it could well revolutionize the management of chronic wounds and improve the
outcome for these patients. Reference:
- Smart bandages designed to monitor and tailor treatment for chronic wounds - (https://www.eurekalert.org/emb_releases/2018-07/tu-sbd062918.php)

