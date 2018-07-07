medindia
Athletes With Shoulder Instability can Benefit from Arthroscopy
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Athletes With Shoulder Instability can Benefit from Arthroscopy

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 7, 2018 at 4:42 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Arthroscopic stabilization is performed on athletes with fewer incidents of pre-operative shoulder instability
  • Shoulder instability or dislocation often results in loss of function and pain in the shoulder
  • Performing arthroscopy on young athletes after the first dislocation is highly recommended, as it can bring better outcomes
Arthroscopic stabilization, a procedure to correct shoulder dislocations has better outcomes if patients are properly selected and if the surgery is performed on athletes with fewer incidents of pre-operative instability, according to researchers who presented their work at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine's (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in San Diego.
Athletes With Shoulder Instability can Benefit from Arthroscopy

Arthroscopic procedures are a leading surgical option due to advantages of requiring less operative time, shorter hospitalization, and less postoperative narcotic use.

In a study conducted by Frank A. Cordasco, MD, MS and his colleagues from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, about 67 athletes between the ages of 14 and 20 (19 females and 48 males who averaged 17 years of age) with shoulder instability were treated with arthroscopic anterior stabilization performed in the beach chair position by a single surgeon.

The primary results determined were the rates at which revision surgery had to be performed and return to sports at a minimum follow-up of 2 years.

The researchers found that
  • The rate of revision surgery was very low, at 6%
  • The percent of athletes who returned to the sport at an average of 7 months following surgery was 82%
  • Forty-two (63%) of the 67 athletes had experienced only one dislocation and only a few had more than two instability episodes
  • All of the six recurrences occurred in males
"Our study highlights the importance for young athletes with shoulder instability, undergoing a thorough preoperative evaluation to determine the number of instability events and to obtain appropriate advanced imaging when the significant bone loss is suspected. Each pre-operative instability episode can result in greater degrees of bone loss, which results in higher failure rates following arthroscopic shoulder stabilization," said Cordasco.

Cordasco says that undergoing pre-operative evaluation can determine the best procedure to select from the menu of operations available to manage shoulder instability. The types of operations include:
  • Arthroscopic stabilization
  • Open stabilization and
  • Bone augmentation, such as Latarjet reconstruction
When the young athlete chooses the appropriate selection from the menu, the resulting outcomes will allow this high-risk group to predictably and reproducibly get back in the game.

This study demonstrates that the revision surgery rate is low and the return to sport rate is high when an arthroscopic stabilization is performed on the high-risk young athlete who presents with fewer episodes of pre-operative instability; also the rates might be the best if surgery is done after the first dislocation.

Cordasco said that more research has to be conducted for this challenging group of young, active high-risk athletes to continue to improve the outcomes.

References:
  1. Andrea Pantalone, Daniele Vanni, Matteo Guelfi, Michele Di Mauro, Michele Abate, and Vincenzo Salini., "Arthroscopic treatment of shoulder instability in professional athletes" Muscles Ligaments Tendons J 2017 Oct-Dec; 6(4): 440-444. doi: 10.11138/mltj/2016.6.4.440


Source-Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Dislocated Shoulder

Dislocated Shoulder

A dislocated shoulder is an injury which causes your upper arm bone to slip out of its socket.

Compound Fractures

Compound Fractures

Compound Fracture is an injury that occurs when a fracture directly communicates with the external environment through an open wound. Compound fractures are also called open fractures.

Arthroscopic Surgery Can be Beneficial for Treating First-Time Shoulder Dislocations - Recent Study

Arthroscopic Surgery Can be Beneficial for Treating First-Time Shoulder Dislocations - Recent Study

Athletes are more prone to shoulder dislocations, where the upper arm bone gets removed from the cup-shaped socket.

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.

Bakerīs Cyst

Bakerīs Cyst

Is there a swelling at the back of your knee that is causing pain when you move your knee consider it to be a Bakers Cyst.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Wrist Sprain

Wrist Sprain

A wrist sprain is an injury to a ligament in the wrist. It may be mild, moderate or severe, depending on the extent of injury.

More News on:

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Wrist Sprain Dislocated Shoulder Bakerīs Cyst Meniscectomy Arthroscopy for Knee Ligament Injury Cheilectomy Synovectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Top 10 Health Benefits of Playing Football

Football for men or women promotes aerobic fitness to improve heart health and offers great health ...

 Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...